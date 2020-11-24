Portable Power Bank Market Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast Until 2026| MI, Anker, Samsung

The global Portable Power Bank market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Portable Power Bank market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Portable Power Bank market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Portable Power Bank market, such as MI, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited), Apacer, Yoobao, Besiter, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Romoss, Pineng, IEC Technology, RavPower, Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv), Mili, Lepow, Ambrane, Aigo They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Portable Power Bank market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Portable Power Bank market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Portable Power Bank market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Portable Power Bank industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Portable Power Bank market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Portable Power Bank market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Portable Power Bank market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Portable Power Bank market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Portable Power Bank Market by Product: , Up To 10000 mAh, 10001 – 15000 mAh, Above 15000 mAh

Global Portable Power Bank Market by Application: , Smartphone, Tablet, Media Device

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Portable Power Bank market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Portable Power Bank Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Power Bank market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Portable Power Bank industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Power Bank market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Power Bank market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Power Bank market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Portable Power Bank Market Overview

1.1 Portable Power Bank Product Overview

1.2 Portable Power Bank Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up To 10000 mAh

1.2.2 10001 – 15000 mAh

1.2.3 Above 15000 mAh

1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Portable Power Bank Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Power Bank Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Power Bank Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Power Bank Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Power Bank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Power Bank Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Power Bank Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Power Bank Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Power Bank as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Power Bank Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Power Bank Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Portable Power Bank by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Portable Power Bank by Application

4.1 Portable Power Bank Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smartphone

4.1.2 Tablet

4.1.3 Media Device

4.2 Global Portable Power Bank Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Power Bank Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Power Bank by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Power Bank by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Power Bank by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank by Application 5 North America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Power Bank Business

10.1 MI

10.1.1 MI Corporation Information

10.1.2 MI Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 MI Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 MI Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.1.5 MI Recent Developments

10.2 Anker

10.2.1 Anker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Anker Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Anker Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 MI Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.2.5 Anker Recent Developments

10.3 Samsung

10.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Samsung Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung Recent Developments

10.4 Sony

10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sony Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sony Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sony Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.4.5 Sony Recent Developments

10.5 FSP

10.5.1 FSP Corporation Information

10.5.2 FSP Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 FSP Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 FSP Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.5.5 FSP Recent Developments

10.6 Panasonic

10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Panasonic Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Panasonic Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.7 SCUD

10.7.1 SCUD Corporation Information

10.7.2 SCUD Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 SCUD Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SCUD Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.7.5 SCUD Recent Developments

10.8 Powerocks

10.8.1 Powerocks Corporation Information

10.8.2 Powerocks Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Powerocks Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Powerocks Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.8.5 Powerocks Recent Developments

10.9 Pisen

10.9.1 Pisen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pisen Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Pisen Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pisen Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.9.5 Pisen Recent Developments

10.10 GP Batteries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GP Batteries Recent Developments

10.11 Mophie

10.11.1 Mophie Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mophie Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mophie Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.11.5 Mophie Recent Developments

10.12 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)

10.12.1 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.12.5 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Recent Developments

10.13 Apacer

10.13.1 Apacer Corporation Information

10.13.2 Apacer Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Apacer Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Apacer Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.13.5 Apacer Recent Developments

10.14 Yoobao

10.14.1 Yoobao Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yoobao Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Yoobao Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yoobao Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.14.5 Yoobao Recent Developments

10.15 Besiter

10.15.1 Besiter Corporation Information

10.15.2 Besiter Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Besiter Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Besiter Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.15.5 Besiter Recent Developments

10.16 DX Power

10.16.1 DX Power Corporation Information

10.16.2 DX Power Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 DX Power Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 DX Power Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.16.5 DX Power Recent Developments

10.17 Maxell

10.17.1 Maxell Corporation Information

10.17.2 Maxell Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Maxell Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.17.5 Maxell Recent Developments

10.18 Intex Technologies

10.18.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information

10.18.2 Intex Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.18.5 Intex Technologies Recent Developments

10.19 Romoss

10.19.1 Romoss Corporation Information

10.19.2 Romoss Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Romoss Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Romoss Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.19.5 Romoss Recent Developments

10.20 Pineng

10.20.1 Pineng Corporation Information

10.20.2 Pineng Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Pineng Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Pineng Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.20.5 Pineng Recent Developments

10.21 IEC Technology

10.21.1 IEC Technology Corporation Information

10.21.2 IEC Technology Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 IEC Technology Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 IEC Technology Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.21.5 IEC Technology Recent Developments

10.22 RavPower

10.22.1 RavPower Corporation Information

10.22.2 RavPower Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 RavPower Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 RavPower Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.22.5 RavPower Recent Developments

10.23 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)

10.23.1 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Corporation Information

10.23.2 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.23.5 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Recent Developments

10.24 Mili

10.24.1 Mili Corporation Information

10.24.2 Mili Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Mili Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Mili Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.24.5 Mili Recent Developments

10.25 Lepow

10.25.1 Lepow Corporation Information

10.25.2 Lepow Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Lepow Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Lepow Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.25.5 Lepow Recent Developments

10.26 Ambrane

10.26.1 Ambrane Corporation Information

10.26.2 Ambrane Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Ambrane Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Ambrane Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.26.5 Ambrane Recent Developments

10.27 Aigo

10.27.1 Aigo Corporation Information

10.27.2 Aigo Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Aigo Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Aigo Portable Power Bank Products Offered

10.27.5 Aigo Recent Developments 11 Portable Power Bank Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Power Bank Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Power Bank Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable Power Bank Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable Power Bank Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable Power Bank Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

