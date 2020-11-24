Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market 2020-2026- Business Insights, Trends and Key Drivers| NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC

The global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market, such as NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI, Toshiba, S&C Electric, Beacon Power, CALMAC, Saft, Sumitomo Electric, EnSync, Eos Energy Storage, OutBack Power, Aggreko, BYD, CALB, ATL, Rongke Power, Shen-li High Tech, Meineng, Chilwee, Narada They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market by Product: , Sodium-sulfur battery, VRLA Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Others

Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market by Application: , Household, Enterprise, Utility

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Overview

1.1 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Product Overview

1.2 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sodium-sulfur battery

1.2.2 VRLA Lead Acid

1.2.3 Lithium-ion

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Application

4.1 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Enterprise

4.1.3 Utility

4.2 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Application

4.5.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Application 5 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Business

10.1 NGK Group

10.1.1 NGK Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 NGK Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 NGK Group Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NGK Group Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.1.5 NGK Group Recent Developments

10.2 Samsung SDI

10.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Samsung SDI Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NGK Group Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

10.3 NEC

10.3.1 NEC Corporation Information

10.3.2 NEC Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 NEC Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NEC Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.3.5 NEC Recent Developments

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Panasonic Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.5 MHI

10.5.1 MHI Corporation Information

10.5.2 MHI Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 MHI Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 MHI Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.5.5 MHI Recent Developments

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Toshiba Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.7 S&C Electric

10.7.1 S&C Electric Corporation Information

10.7.2 S&C Electric Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 S&C Electric Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 S&C Electric Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.7.5 S&C Electric Recent Developments

10.8 Beacon Power

10.8.1 Beacon Power Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beacon Power Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Beacon Power Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Beacon Power Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.8.5 Beacon Power Recent Developments

10.9 CALMAC

10.9.1 CALMAC Corporation Information

10.9.2 CALMAC Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 CALMAC Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CALMAC Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.9.5 CALMAC Recent Developments

10.10 Saft

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Saft Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Saft Recent Developments

10.11 Sumitomo Electric

10.11.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Electric Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumitomo Electric Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Electric Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Developments

10.12 EnSync

10.12.1 EnSync Corporation Information

10.12.2 EnSync Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 EnSync Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 EnSync Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.12.5 EnSync Recent Developments

10.13 Eos Energy Storage

10.13.1 Eos Energy Storage Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eos Energy Storage Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Eos Energy Storage Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Eos Energy Storage Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.13.5 Eos Energy Storage Recent Developments

10.14 OutBack Power

10.14.1 OutBack Power Corporation Information

10.14.2 OutBack Power Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 OutBack Power Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 OutBack Power Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.14.5 OutBack Power Recent Developments

10.15 Aggreko

10.15.1 Aggreko Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aggreko Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Aggreko Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Aggreko Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.15.5 Aggreko Recent Developments

10.16 BYD

10.16.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.16.2 BYD Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 BYD Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 BYD Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.16.5 BYD Recent Developments

10.17 CALB

10.17.1 CALB Corporation Information

10.17.2 CALB Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 CALB Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 CALB Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.17.5 CALB Recent Developments

10.18 ATL

10.18.1 ATL Corporation Information

10.18.2 ATL Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 ATL Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 ATL Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.18.5 ATL Recent Developments

10.19 Rongke Power

10.19.1 Rongke Power Corporation Information

10.19.2 Rongke Power Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Rongke Power Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Rongke Power Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.19.5 Rongke Power Recent Developments

10.20 Shen-li High Tech

10.20.1 Shen-li High Tech Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shen-li High Tech Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Shen-li High Tech Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Shen-li High Tech Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.20.5 Shen-li High Tech Recent Developments

10.21 Meineng

10.21.1 Meineng Corporation Information

10.21.2 Meineng Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Meineng Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Meineng Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.21.5 Meineng Recent Developments

10.22 Chilwee

10.22.1 Chilwee Corporation Information

10.22.2 Chilwee Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Chilwee Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Chilwee Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.22.5 Chilwee Recent Developments

10.23 Narada

10.23.1 Narada Corporation Information

10.23.2 Narada Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Narada Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Narada Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Products Offered

10.23.5 Narada Recent Developments 11 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Industry Trends

11.4.2 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Drivers

11.4.3 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

