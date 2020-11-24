PV Inverter Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2026| Huawei, Sungrow Power, SMA

The global PV Inverter market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global PV Inverter market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global PV Inverter market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global PV Inverter market, such as Huawei, Sungrow Power, SMA, Power Electronics, FIMER, SiNENG, GoodWe, SolarEdge Technologies, Ingeteam, TBEA, KSTAR, Growatt, Siemens (KACO), Delta Energy Systems, GinLong, Fronius, Schneider Electric, SOFARSOLAR, Darfon Electronics, Powerone Micro System They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global PV Inverter market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global PV Inverter market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global PV Inverter market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global PV Inverter industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global PV Inverter market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global PV Inverter market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global PV Inverter market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global PV Inverter market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global PV Inverter Market by Product: , String Inverter, Central Inverter, Microinverters

Global PV Inverter Market by Application: , Residential, Business, Public Utilities

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global PV Inverter market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global PV Inverter Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PV Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the PV Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PV Inverter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PV Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PV Inverter market?

Table Of Contents:

1 PV Inverter Market Overview

1.1 PV Inverter Product Overview

1.2 PV Inverter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 String Inverter

1.2.2 Central Inverter

1.2.3 Microinverters

1.3 Global PV Inverter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PV Inverter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PV Inverter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PV Inverter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global PV Inverter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global PV Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global PV Inverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PV Inverter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PV Inverter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PV Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PV Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe PV Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America PV Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global PV Inverter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PV Inverter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PV Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PV Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PV Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PV Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PV Inverter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PV Inverter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PV Inverter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PV Inverter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PV Inverter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global PV Inverter by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PV Inverter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PV Inverter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PV Inverter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global PV Inverter by Application

4.1 PV Inverter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Business

4.1.3 Public Utilities

4.2 Global PV Inverter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PV Inverter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PV Inverter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PV Inverter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PV Inverter by Application

4.5.2 Europe PV Inverter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PV Inverter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter by Application 5 North America PV Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe PV Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America PV Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PV Inverter Business

10.1 Huawei

10.1.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Huawei PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Huawei PV Inverter Products Offered

10.1.5 Huawei Recent Developments

10.2 Sungrow Power

10.2.1 Sungrow Power Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sungrow Power Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Sungrow Power PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Huawei PV Inverter Products Offered

10.2.5 Sungrow Power Recent Developments

10.3 SMA

10.3.1 SMA Corporation Information

10.3.2 SMA Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 SMA PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SMA PV Inverter Products Offered

10.3.5 SMA Recent Developments

10.4 Power Electronics

10.4.1 Power Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Power Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Power Electronics PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Power Electronics PV Inverter Products Offered

10.4.5 Power Electronics Recent Developments

10.5 FIMER

10.5.1 FIMER Corporation Information

10.5.2 FIMER Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 FIMER PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 FIMER PV Inverter Products Offered

10.5.5 FIMER Recent Developments

10.6 SiNENG

10.6.1 SiNENG Corporation Information

10.6.2 SiNENG Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 SiNENG PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SiNENG PV Inverter Products Offered

10.6.5 SiNENG Recent Developments

10.7 GoodWe

10.7.1 GoodWe Corporation Information

10.7.2 GoodWe Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 GoodWe PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GoodWe PV Inverter Products Offered

10.7.5 GoodWe Recent Developments

10.8 SolarEdge Technologies

10.8.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 SolarEdge Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 SolarEdge Technologies PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SolarEdge Technologies PV Inverter Products Offered

10.8.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Developments

10.9 Ingeteam

10.9.1 Ingeteam Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ingeteam Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Ingeteam PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ingeteam PV Inverter Products Offered

10.9.5 Ingeteam Recent Developments

10.10 TBEA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PV Inverter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TBEA PV Inverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TBEA Recent Developments

10.11 KSTAR

10.11.1 KSTAR Corporation Information

10.11.2 KSTAR Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 KSTAR PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 KSTAR PV Inverter Products Offered

10.11.5 KSTAR Recent Developments

10.12 Growatt

10.12.1 Growatt Corporation Information

10.12.2 Growatt Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Growatt PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Growatt PV Inverter Products Offered

10.12.5 Growatt Recent Developments

10.13 Siemens (KACO)

10.13.1 Siemens (KACO) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Siemens (KACO) Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Siemens (KACO) PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Siemens (KACO) PV Inverter Products Offered

10.13.5 Siemens (KACO) Recent Developments

10.14 Delta Energy Systems

10.14.1 Delta Energy Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Delta Energy Systems Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Delta Energy Systems PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Delta Energy Systems PV Inverter Products Offered

10.14.5 Delta Energy Systems Recent Developments

10.15 GinLong

10.15.1 GinLong Corporation Information

10.15.2 GinLong Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 GinLong PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 GinLong PV Inverter Products Offered

10.15.5 GinLong Recent Developments

10.16 Fronius

10.16.1 Fronius Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fronius Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Fronius PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Fronius PV Inverter Products Offered

10.16.5 Fronius Recent Developments

10.17 Schneider Electric

10.17.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.17.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Schneider Electric PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Schneider Electric PV Inverter Products Offered

10.17.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

10.18 SOFARSOLAR

10.18.1 SOFARSOLAR Corporation Information

10.18.2 SOFARSOLAR Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 SOFARSOLAR PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 SOFARSOLAR PV Inverter Products Offered

10.18.5 SOFARSOLAR Recent Developments

10.19 Darfon Electronics

10.19.1 Darfon Electronics Corporation Information

10.19.2 Darfon Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Darfon Electronics PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Darfon Electronics PV Inverter Products Offered

10.19.5 Darfon Electronics Recent Developments

10.20 Powerone Micro System

10.20.1 Powerone Micro System Corporation Information

10.20.2 Powerone Micro System Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Powerone Micro System PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Powerone Micro System PV Inverter Products Offered

10.20.5 Powerone Micro System Recent Developments 11 PV Inverter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PV Inverter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PV Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 PV Inverter Industry Trends

11.4.2 PV Inverter Market Drivers

11.4.3 PV Inverter Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

