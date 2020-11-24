Wood-Pellets Market Drivers 2020- Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook and Segmented Analysis 2026| Enviva, Pinnacle, Vyborgskaya Cellulose

The global Wood-Pellets market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wood-Pellets market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wood-Pellets market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wood-Pellets market, such as Enviva, Pinnacle, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Innogy, Graanul Invest Group, Zilkha Biomass Energy, Canfor, General Biofuels, Pacific BioEnergy, Protocol Energy, PFEIFER, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, BTH Quitman Hickory, Energex, Lignetics, Equustock, Fram Renewable Fuels, RusForest, Neova, Drax Biomass International, Enova Energy Group, Aoke Ruifeng, DEVOTION, Dalin Biological, Senon Renewable Energy, Xirui New Energy, Weige Bio-tech Energy, Jianghe Biomass Energy, Huinan Hongri They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wood-Pellets market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wood-Pellets market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Wood-Pellets market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wood-Pellets industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wood-Pellets market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1707642/global-wood-pellets-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wood-Pellets market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wood-Pellets market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wood-Pellets market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wood-Pellets Market by Product: , White Pellet, Black Pellet, White pellet is the most widely used type which takes up about 98% of the total sales in 2018.

Global Wood-Pellets Market by Application: , Power Generation, Industrial Furnace, Civil Use, Other, Power generation was the most widely used area which took up about 61% of the

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wood-Pellets market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wood-Pellets Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1707642/global-wood-pellets-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood-Pellets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wood-Pellets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood-Pellets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood-Pellets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood-Pellets market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/8ad876631533612996fa761786827cfa,0,1,global-wood-pellets-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Wood-Pellets Market Overview

1.1 Wood-Pellets Product Overview

1.2 Wood-Pellets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 White Pellet

1.2.2 Black Pellet

1.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wood-Pellets Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wood-Pellets Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wood-Pellets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wood-Pellets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wood-Pellets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wood-Pellets as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood-Pellets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wood-Pellets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wood-Pellets by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Wood-Pellets by Application

4.1 Wood-Pellets Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Generation

4.1.2 Industrial Furnace

4.1.3 Civil Use

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Wood-Pellets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wood-Pellets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wood-Pellets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wood-Pellets Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wood-Pellets by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wood-Pellets by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wood-Pellets by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets by Application 5 North America Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood-Pellets Business

10.1 Enviva

10.1.1 Enviva Corporation Information

10.1.2 Enviva Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Enviva Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Enviva Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.1.5 Enviva Recent Developments

10.2 Pinnacle

10.2.1 Pinnacle Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pinnacle Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Enviva Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.2.5 Pinnacle Recent Developments

10.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

10.3.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.3.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Developments

10.4 Rentech

10.4.1 Rentech Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rentech Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Rentech Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rentech Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.4.5 Rentech Recent Developments

10.5 Innogy

10.5.1 Innogy Corporation Information

10.5.2 Innogy Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Innogy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Innogy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.5.5 Innogy Recent Developments

10.6 Graanul Invest Group

10.6.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Graanul Invest Group Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.6.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Developments

10.7 Zilkha Biomass Energy

10.7.1 Zilkha Biomass Energy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zilkha Biomass Energy Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.7.5 Zilkha Biomass Energy Recent Developments

10.8 Canfor

10.8.1 Canfor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Canfor Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Canfor Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Canfor Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.8.5 Canfor Recent Developments

10.9 General Biofuels

10.9.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information

10.9.2 General Biofuels Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.9.5 General Biofuels Recent Developments

10.10 Pacific BioEnergy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wood-Pellets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pacific BioEnergy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pacific BioEnergy Recent Developments

10.11 Protocol Energy

10.11.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information

10.11.2 Protocol Energy Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.11.5 Protocol Energy Recent Developments

10.12 PFEIFER

10.12.1 PFEIFER Corporation Information

10.12.2 PFEIFER Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.12.5 PFEIFER Recent Developments

10.13 Biomass Secure Power

10.13.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biomass Secure Power Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.13.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Developments

10.14 Viridis Energy

10.14.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Viridis Energy Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.14.5 Viridis Energy Recent Developments

10.15 Westervelt

10.15.1 Westervelt Corporation Information

10.15.2 Westervelt Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.15.5 Westervelt Recent Developments

10.16 BTH Quitman Hickory

10.16.1 BTH Quitman Hickory Corporation Information

10.16.2 BTH Quitman Hickory Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.16.5 BTH Quitman Hickory Recent Developments

10.17 Energex

10.17.1 Energex Corporation Information

10.17.2 Energex Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Energex Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Energex Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.17.5 Energex Recent Developments

10.18 Lignetics

10.18.1 Lignetics Corporation Information

10.18.2 Lignetics Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.18.5 Lignetics Recent Developments

10.19 Equustock

10.19.1 Equustock Corporation Information

10.19.2 Equustock Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Equustock Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Equustock Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.19.5 Equustock Recent Developments

10.20 Fram Renewable Fuels

10.20.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information

10.20.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.20.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Developments

10.21 RusForest

10.21.1 RusForest Corporation Information

10.21.2 RusForest Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 RusForest Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 RusForest Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.21.5 RusForest Recent Developments

10.22 Neova

10.22.1 Neova Corporation Information

10.22.2 Neova Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Neova Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Neova Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.22.5 Neova Recent Developments

10.23 Drax Biomass International

10.23.1 Drax Biomass International Corporation Information

10.23.2 Drax Biomass International Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.23.5 Drax Biomass International Recent Developments

10.24 Enova Energy Group

10.24.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information

10.24.2 Enova Energy Group Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.24.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Developments

10.25 Aoke Ruifeng

10.25.1 Aoke Ruifeng Corporation Information

10.25.2 Aoke Ruifeng Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.25.5 Aoke Ruifeng Recent Developments

10.26 DEVOTION

10.26.1 DEVOTION Corporation Information

10.26.2 DEVOTION Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.26.5 DEVOTION Recent Developments

10.27 Dalin Biological

10.27.1 Dalin Biological Corporation Information

10.27.2 Dalin Biological Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.27.5 Dalin Biological Recent Developments

10.28 Senon Renewable Energy

10.28.1 Senon Renewable Energy Corporation Information

10.28.2 Senon Renewable Energy Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.28.5 Senon Renewable Energy Recent Developments

10.29 Xirui New Energy

10.29.1 Xirui New Energy Corporation Information

10.29.2 Xirui New Energy Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.29.5 Xirui New Energy Recent Developments

10.30 Weige Bio-tech Energy

10.30.1 Weige Bio-tech Energy Corporation Information

10.30.2 Weige Bio-tech Energy Description, Business Overview

10.30.3 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.30.5 Weige Bio-tech Energy Recent Developments

10.31 Jianghe Biomass Energy

10.31.1 Jianghe Biomass Energy Corporation Information

10.31.2 Jianghe Biomass Energy Description, Business Overview

10.31.3 Jianghe Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.31.4 Jianghe Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.31.5 Jianghe Biomass Energy Recent Developments

10.32 Huinan Hongri

10.32.1 Huinan Hongri Corporation Information

10.32.2 Huinan Hongri Description, Business Overview

10.32.3 Huinan Hongri Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.32.4 Huinan Hongri Wood-Pellets Products Offered

10.32.5 Huinan Hongri Recent Developments 11 Wood-Pellets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wood-Pellets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wood-Pellets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Wood-Pellets Industry Trends

11.4.2 Wood-Pellets Market Drivers

11.4.3 Wood-Pellets Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”