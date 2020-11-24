The global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market, such as GEM Co., Ltd, Umicore, Greatpower Technology Co, BRUNP RECYCLING, CNGR Corporation, RONBAY TECHNOLOGY, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, JIANA ENERGY, Jinchuan Group, FANGYUAN, POWER They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market by Product: , NCM Type, NCA Type

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market by Application: , New Energy Vehicles, 3C Electronics, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Overview

1.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Overview

1.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 NCM Type

1.2.2 NCA Type

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Application

4.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segment by Application

4.1.1 New Energy Vehicles

4.1.2 3C Electronics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by Application 5 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Business

10.1 GEM Co., Ltd

10.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 GEM Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.1.5 GEM Co., Ltd Recent Developments

10.2 Umicore

10.2.1 Umicore Corporation Information

10.2.2 Umicore Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Umicore Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.2.5 Umicore Recent Developments

10.3 Greatpower Technology Co

10.3.1 Greatpower Technology Co Corporation Information

10.3.2 Greatpower Technology Co Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Greatpower Technology Co Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Greatpower Technology Co Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.3.5 Greatpower Technology Co Recent Developments

10.4 BRUNP RECYCLING

10.4.1 BRUNP RECYCLING Corporation Information

10.4.2 BRUNP RECYCLING Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 BRUNP RECYCLING Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BRUNP RECYCLING Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.4.5 BRUNP RECYCLING Recent Developments

10.5 CNGR Corporation

10.5.1 CNGR Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 CNGR Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 CNGR Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CNGR Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.5.5 CNGR Corporation Recent Developments

10.6 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY

10.6.1 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.6.2 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.6.5 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Recent Developments

10.7 Hunan Changyuan Lico

10.7.1 Hunan Changyuan Lico Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hunan Changyuan Lico Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hunan Changyuan Lico Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hunan Changyuan Lico Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.7.5 Hunan Changyuan Lico Recent Developments

10.8 GanfengLithium

10.8.1 GanfengLithium Corporation Information

10.8.2 GanfengLithium Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 GanfengLithium Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 GanfengLithium Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.8.5 GanfengLithium Recent Developments

10.9 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

10.9.1 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.9.5 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Recent Developments

10.10 JIANA ENERGY

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JIANA ENERGY Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JIANA ENERGY Recent Developments

10.11 Jinchuan Group

10.11.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jinchuan Group Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Jinchuan Group Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Jinchuan Group Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.11.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Developments

10.12 FANGYUAN

10.12.1 FANGYUAN Corporation Information

10.12.2 FANGYUAN Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 FANGYUAN Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 FANGYUAN Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.12.5 FANGYUAN Recent Developments

10.13 POWER

10.13.1 POWER Corporation Information

10.13.2 POWER Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 POWER Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 POWER Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Products Offered

10.13.5 POWER Recent Developments 11 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry Trends

11.4.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Drivers

11.4.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

