AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2020-2026| Delta (Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech

The global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market, such as Delta (Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Emerson (Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market by Product: , Up to 10W, 11W-50W, 51W-100W, 100W-250W

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market by Application: , Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics, Telecom/Datacom, Industrial, Medical, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, Military & Aerospace

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Overview

1.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Overview

1.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 10W

1.2.2 11W-50W

1.2.3 51W-100W

1.2.4 100W-250W

1.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application

4.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computer & Office

4.1.2 Mobile Communications

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Telecom/Datacom

4.1.5 Industrial

4.1.6 Medical

4.1.7 LED Lighting

4.1.8 Wireless Power & Charging

4.1.9 Military & Aerospace

4.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application 5 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Business

10.1 Delta (Eltek)

10.1.1 Delta (Eltek) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Delta (Eltek) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Delta (Eltek) Recent Developments

10.2 Lite-On Technology

10.2.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lite-On Technology Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Lite-On Technology AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Lite-On Technology Recent Developments

10.3 Acbel Polytech

10.3.1 Acbel Polytech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Acbel Polytech Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Acbel Polytech AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Acbel Polytech AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Acbel Polytech Recent Developments

10.4 Salcomp

10.4.1 Salcomp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Salcomp Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Salcomp AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Salcomp AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Salcomp Recent Developments

10.5 Chicony Power

10.5.1 Chicony Power Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chicony Power Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Chicony Power AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Chicony Power AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Chicony Power Recent Developments

10.6 Emerson (Artesyn)

10.6.1 Emerson (Artesyn) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Emerson (Artesyn) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Emerson (Artesyn) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Emerson (Artesyn) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Emerson (Artesyn) Recent Developments

10.7 Flextronics

10.7.1 Flextronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Flextronics Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Flextronics AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Flextronics AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Flextronics Recent Developments

10.8 Mean Well

10.8.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mean Well Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mean Well AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mean Well AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mean Well Recent Developments

10.9 TDK Lambda

10.9.1 TDK Lambda Corporation Information

10.9.2 TDK Lambda Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 TDK Lambda AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TDK Lambda AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.9.5 TDK Lambda Recent Developments

10.10 Phihong

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Phihong AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Phihong Recent Developments

10.11 FSP

10.11.1 FSP Corporation Information

10.11.2 FSP Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.11.5 FSP Recent Developments 11 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry Trends

11.4.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Drivers

11.4.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

