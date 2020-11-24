Biomass Briquette Fuel to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)| German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

The global Biomass Briquette Fuel market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market, such as German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Biomass Briquette Fuel industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Product: , Bulk Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet

Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Application: , Power generation, Residential and commercial heating, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biomass Briquette Fuel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biomass Briquette Fuel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Overview

1.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Product Overview

1.2 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bulk Biomass Briquette

1.2.2 Biomass Pellet

1.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biomass Briquette Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biomass Briquette Fuel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biomass Briquette Fuel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biomass Briquette Fuel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biomass Briquette Fuel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel by Application

4.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power generation

4.1.2 Residential and commercial heating

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel by Application 5 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biomass Briquette Fuel Business

10.1 German Pellets

10.1.1 German Pellets Corporation Information

10.1.2 German Pellets Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 German Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 German Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.1.5 German Pellets Recent Developments

10.2 Enviva

10.2.1 Enviva Corporation Information

10.2.2 Enviva Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Enviva Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 German Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.2.5 Enviva Recent Developments

10.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

10.3.1 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.3.5 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Recent Developments

10.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

10.4.1 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.4.5 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

10.5.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.5.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Developments

10.6 Rentech

10.6.1 Rentech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rentech Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Rentech Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rentech Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.6.5 Rentech Recent Developments

10.7 Graanul Invest Group

10.7.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Graanul Invest Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Graanul Invest Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Graanul Invest Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.7.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Developments

10.8 RWE Innogy

10.8.1 RWE Innogy Corporation Information

10.8.2 RWE Innogy Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 RWE Innogy Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 RWE Innogy Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.8.5 RWE Innogy Recent Developments

10.9 Lignetics

10.9.1 Lignetics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lignetics Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Lignetics Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lignetics Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.9.5 Lignetics Recent Developments

10.10 E-pellets

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biomass Briquette Fuel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 E-pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 E-pellets Recent Developments

10.11 Drax Biomass

10.11.1 Drax Biomass Corporation Information

10.11.2 Drax Biomass Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Drax Biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Drax Biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.11.5 Drax Biomass Recent Developments

10.12 General Biofuels

10.12.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information

10.12.2 General Biofuels Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 General Biofuels Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 General Biofuels Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.12.5 General Biofuels Recent Developments

10.13 BlueFire Renewables

10.13.1 BlueFire Renewables Corporation Information

10.13.2 BlueFire Renewables Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 BlueFire Renewables Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 BlueFire Renewables Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.13.5 BlueFire Renewables Recent Developments

10.14 Pfeifer Group

10.14.1 Pfeifer Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pfeifer Group Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Pfeifer Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Pfeifer Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.14.5 Pfeifer Group Recent Developments

10.15 Biomass Secure Power

10.15.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information

10.15.2 Biomass Secure Power Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Biomass Secure Power Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Biomass Secure Power Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.15.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Developments

10.16 Viridis Energy

10.16.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information

10.16.2 Viridis Energy Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Viridis Energy Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Viridis Energy Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.16.5 Viridis Energy Recent Developments

10.17 Energex

10.17.1 Energex Corporation Information

10.17.2 Energex Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Energex Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Energex Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.17.5 Energex Recent Developments

10.18 Fram Renewable Fuels

10.18.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.18.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Developments

10.19 Protocol Energy

10.19.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information

10.19.2 Protocol Energy Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Protocol Energy Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Protocol Energy Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.19.5 Protocol Energy Recent Developments

10.20 Premium Pellet Ltd.

10.20.1 Premium Pellet Ltd. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Premium Pellet Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Premium Pellet Ltd. Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Premium Pellet Ltd. Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.20.5 Premium Pellet Ltd. Recent Developments

10.21 Granules LG

10.21.1 Granules LG Corporation Information

10.21.2 Granules LG Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Granules LG Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Granules LG Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.21.5 Granules LG Recent Developments

10.22 Enova Energy Group

10.22.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Enova Energy Group Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Enova Energy Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Enova Energy Group Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.22.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Developments

10.23 Corinith Wood Pellets

10.23.1 Corinith Wood Pellets Corporation Information

10.23.2 Corinith Wood Pellets Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Corinith Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Corinith Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.23.5 Corinith Wood Pellets Recent Developments

10.24 Maine Woods Pellet

10.24.1 Maine Woods Pellet Corporation Information

10.24.2 Maine Woods Pellet Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Maine Woods Pellet Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Maine Woods Pellet Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.24.5 Maine Woods Pellet Recent Developments

10.25 Appalachian Wood Pellets

10.25.1 Appalachian Wood Pellets Corporation Information

10.25.2 Appalachian Wood Pellets Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Appalachian Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Appalachian Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.25.5 Appalachian Wood Pellets Recent Developments

10.26 Bear Mountain Forest Prod

10.26.1 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Corporation Information

10.26.2 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.26.5 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Recent Developments

10.27 Agropellets

10.27.1 Agropellets Corporation Information

10.27.2 Agropellets Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Agropellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Agropellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.27.5 Agropellets Recent Developments

10.28 West Oregon Wood Prod

10.28.1 West Oregon Wood Prod Corporation Information

10.28.2 West Oregon Wood Prod Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 West Oregon Wood Prod Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 West Oregon Wood Prod Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.28.5 West Oregon Wood Prod Recent Developments

10.29 Bayou Wood Pellets

10.29.1 Bayou Wood Pellets Corporation Information

10.29.2 Bayou Wood Pellets Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Bayou Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Bayou Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Fuel Products Offered

10.29.5 Bayou Wood Pellets Recent Developments 11 Biomass Briquette Fuel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biomass Briquette Fuel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Industry Trends

11.4.2 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Drivers

11.4.3 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

