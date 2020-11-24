Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: STMicroelectronics, Cree(Wolfspeed), ROHM, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

STMicroelectronics, Cree(Wolfspeed), ROHM, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor Market Segment by Product Type: , SIC Diode, SIC Transistor, Thyristors, Others Market Segment by Application: , Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Industrial & Communication, Consumer Electronics, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market

TOC

1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Overview

1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Overview

1.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SIC Diode

1.2.2 SIC Transistor

1.2.3 Thyristors

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Application

4.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Aerospace and Defense

4.1.3 Energy

4.1.4 Industrial & Communication

4.1.5 Consumer Electronics

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices by Application 5 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Business

10.1 STMicroelectronics

10.1.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

10.2 Cree(Wolfspeed)

10.2.1 Cree(Wolfspeed) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cree(Wolfspeed) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Cree(Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Cree(Wolfspeed) Recent Developments

10.3 ROHM

10.3.1 ROHM Corporation Information

10.3.2 ROHM Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 ROHM Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ROHM Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 ROHM Recent Developments

10.4 Infineon Technologies

10.4.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Infineon Technologies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Infineon Technologies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

10.5 Microchip Technology Corporation

10.5.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Microchip Technology Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Microchip Technology Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Microchip Technology Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Microchip Technology Corporation Recent Developments

10.6 Toshiba Corporation

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 ON Semiconductor

10.7.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.7.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments 11 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Industry Trends

11.4.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Drivers

11.4.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

