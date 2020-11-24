Visible Light Communication Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2020-2025

According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Visible Light Communication Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Visible Light Communication with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world’s major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities. The Global Visible Light Communication market report provides effective strategies that stabilize different business activities.

In contrast to traditional wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Connectivity (WiMAX), and so on, which use radio waves for communication, data transmission is more reliable and achieves high data rates. Light waves cannot pass into walls; they can therefore not be misused and captured. With VLC technology, a networking speed of 100 Mbps can be easily achieved using LEDs. However, in order to compete with current communication technologies, VLC must distinguish itself by having a download rate of 1 Gbps or more compared to other wireless communication technologies. Parallel data transmission from a series of LEDs can be accomplished. Unlike RF, VLC technology is greener, cleaner, and safer because, as well as biologically safe, it creates no dangerous emissions. In addition, VLC technology has no interference, which means that electromagnetic interference is not created as provided by RF systems.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by component, transmission type, application. The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Component

LED

Photo detector

Microcontroller

Software

By Transmission Type

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

By Application

Smart Store

Street Light

Consumer Electronics

Residential

Commercial

Defense and Security

Vehicle and Transportation

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

Location-based Service (LBS)

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Aviation

Hospital

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Data Monitoring

Underwater Communication

Hazardous Environment

Others

Museum

Digital Signage

Hotel and Casino

Logistics

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Visible Light Communication market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players:

PureLifi Ltd.

Velmenni

Visilink

Oledcomm

Ibsentelecom Ltd.

Lightbee Corp.

ByteLight Inc.

Axrtek

Qualcomm Inc.

Other Major & Niche Players

The global Visible Light Communication Market report highlights are as follows:

The analysis offers key insights into the production trends of the goods produced, the revenue generated, and the business profile among others.

The report highlights the global market share held by each organization for Visible Light Communication and their respective gross margins.

In addition, the study provides a company overview, revenue share, SWOT analysis of the leading players in the industry and Porter’s five forces analysis including potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers.

The report examines the dynamics, prospects, emerging industries, and recent plans and policies of the Visible Light Communication Market.

Key features covered in the report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Visible Light Communication Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

