Discrete Thyristors Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Infineon, Littelfuse, Vishay, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Discrete Thyristors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Discrete Thyristors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Discrete Thyristors market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Discrete Thyristors market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Infineon, Littelfuse, Vishay, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Industrial, Automotive
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Discrete Thyristors market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Discrete Thyristors market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Discrete Thyristors industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Discrete Thyristors market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Discrete Thyristors market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Discrete Thyristors market
TOC
1 Discrete Thyristors Market Overview
1.1 Discrete Thyristors Product Overview
1.2 Discrete Thyristors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Unidirectional Thyristor
1.2.2 Bidirectional Thyristor
1.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Discrete Thyristors Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Discrete Thyristors Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Discrete Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Discrete Thyristors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Discrete Thyristors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Discrete Thyristors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Discrete Thyristors Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Discrete Thyristors as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Discrete Thyristors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Discrete Thyristors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Discrete Thyristors by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Discrete Thyristors by Application
4.1 Discrete Thyristors Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Automotive
4.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Discrete Thyristors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Discrete Thyristors by Application
4.5.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Discrete Thyristors by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors by Application 5 North America Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Discrete Thyristors Business
10.1 Infineon
10.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information
10.1.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Infineon Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Infineon Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.1.5 Infineon Recent Developments
10.2 Littelfuse
10.2.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information
10.2.2 Littelfuse Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Littelfuse Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Infineon Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.2.5 Littelfuse Recent Developments
10.3 Vishay
10.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.3.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Vishay Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Vishay Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.3.5 Vishay Recent Developments
10.4 Mitsubishi Electric
10.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments
10.5 STMicroelectronics
10.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
10.5.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 STMicroelectronics Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 STMicroelectronics Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments
10.6 Renesas Electronics
10.6.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information
10.6.2 Renesas Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Renesas Electronics Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Renesas Electronics Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.6.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments
10.7 Fuji Electric
10.7.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information
10.7.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Fuji Electric Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Fuji Electric Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments
10.8 Toshiba
10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.8.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Toshiba Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Toshiba Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
10.9 JieJie Microelectronics
10.9.1 JieJie Microelectronics Corporation Information
10.9.2 JieJie Microelectronics Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 JieJie Microelectronics Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 JieJie Microelectronics Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.9.5 JieJie Microelectronics Recent Developments
10.10 Semikron
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Discrete Thyristors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Semikron Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Semikron Recent Developments
10.11 Sanken
10.11.1 Sanken Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sanken Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Sanken Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Sanken Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.11.5 Sanken Recent Developments
10.12 ABB
10.12.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.12.2 ABB Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 ABB Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 ABB Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.12.5 ABB Recent Developments
10.13 SanRex
10.13.1 SanRex Corporation Information
10.13.2 SanRex Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 SanRex Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 SanRex Discrete Thyristors Products Offered
10.13.5 SanRex Recent Developments 11 Discrete Thyristors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Discrete Thyristors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Discrete Thyristors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Discrete Thyristors Industry Trends
11.4.2 Discrete Thyristors Market Drivers
11.4.3 Discrete Thyristors Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
