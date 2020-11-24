Tunnel Boring Machine Market Growth Till 2026, By Applications , Type, Regional And Forecasts Report | Herrenknecht, CREC, CRCHI

“

The report titled Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tunnel Boring Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tunnel Boring Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Herrenknecht, CREC, CRCHI, Robbins, Tianhe, Wirth, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, Ishikawajima – Harima, Terratec, SELI, Tianye Tolian, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Xugong Kaigong, STEC

Market Segmentation by Product: Soft ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs



Market Segmentation by Application: Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City ​​Rail System

Others



The Tunnel Boring Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tunnel Boring Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tunnel Boring Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Overview

1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Product Scope

1.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Soft ground TBMs

1.2.3 Hard Rock TBMs

1.3 Tunnel Boring Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Railway and Highway

1.3.3 Municipal Engineering

1.3.4 City ​​Rail System

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Tunnel Boring Machine Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Tunnel Boring Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Tunnel Boring Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Tunnel Boring Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tunnel Boring Machine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Tunnel Boring Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Tunnel Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Tunnel Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Tunnel Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tunnel Boring Machine Business

12.1 Herrenknecht

12.1.1 Herrenknecht Corporation Information

12.1.2 Herrenknecht Business Overview

12.1.3 Herrenknecht Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Herrenknecht Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Herrenknecht Recent Development

12.2 CREC

12.2.1 CREC Corporation Information

12.2.2 CREC Business Overview

12.2.3 CREC Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 CREC Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 CREC Recent Development

12.3 CRCHI

12.3.1 CRCHI Corporation Information

12.3.2 CRCHI Business Overview

12.3.3 CRCHI Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 CRCHI Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 CRCHI Recent Development

12.4 Robbins

12.4.1 Robbins Corporation Information

12.4.2 Robbins Business Overview

12.4.3 Robbins Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Robbins Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Robbins Recent Development

12.5 Tianhe

12.5.1 Tianhe Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tianhe Business Overview

12.5.3 Tianhe Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Tianhe Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 Tianhe Recent Development

12.6 Wirth

12.6.1 Wirth Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wirth Business Overview

12.6.3 Wirth Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Wirth Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Wirth Recent Development

12.7 Komatsu

12.7.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Komatsu Business Overview

12.7.3 Komatsu Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Komatsu Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 Komatsu Recent Development

12.8 Mitsubishi

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.9 NHI

12.9.1 NHI Corporation Information

12.9.2 NHI Business Overview

12.9.3 NHI Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 NHI Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 NHI Recent Development

12.10 Kawasaki

12.10.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

12.10.3 Kawasaki Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kawasaki Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.11 Ishikawajima – Harima

12.11.1 Ishikawajima – Harima Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ishikawajima – Harima Business Overview

12.11.3 Ishikawajima – Harima Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ishikawajima – Harima Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.11.5 Ishikawajima – Harima Recent Development

12.12 Terratec

12.12.1 Terratec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Terratec Business Overview

12.12.3 Terratec Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Terratec Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.12.5 Terratec Recent Development

12.13 SELI

12.13.1 SELI Corporation Information

12.13.2 SELI Business Overview

12.13.3 SELI Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SELI Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.13.5 SELI Recent Development

12.14 Tianye Tolian

12.14.1 Tianye Tolian Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tianye Tolian Business Overview

12.14.3 Tianye Tolian Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Tianye Tolian Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.14.5 Tianye Tolian Recent Development

12.15 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

12.15.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Business Overview

12.15.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.15.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Recent Development

12.16 Xugong Kaigong

12.16.1 Xugong Kaigong Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xugong Kaigong Business Overview

12.16.3 Xugong Kaigong Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Xugong Kaigong Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.16.5 Xugong Kaigong Recent Development

12.17 STEC

12.17.1 STEC Corporation Information

12.17.2 STEC Business Overview

12.17.3 STEC Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 STEC Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

12.17.5 STEC Recent Development

13 Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tunnel Boring Machine

13.4 Tunnel Boring Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Distributors List

14.3 Tunnel Boring Machine Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Trends

15.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Challenges

15.4 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

