The report titled Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyoxymethylene(POM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyoxymethylene(POM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Polyplastics Co.,Ltd, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Celanese, DowDuPont, YUNTIANHUA, BLUESTAR, HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd, CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Asahi Kasei, KOLON, KEP

Market Segmentation by Product: Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Consumer

Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)



The Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyoxymethylene(POM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyoxymethylene(POM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Overview

1.1 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Product Scope

1.2 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Homo-polyoxymethylene

1.2.3 Co-polyoxymethylene

1.3 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Consumer

1.3.4 Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)

1.4 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Polyoxymethylene(POM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyoxymethylene(POM) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Polyoxymethylene(POM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyoxymethylene(POM) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Polyoxymethylene(POM) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Polyoxymethylene(POM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyoxymethylene(POM) Business

12.1 Polyplastics Co.,Ltd

12.1.1 Polyplastics Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 Polyplastics Co.,Ltd Business Overview

12.1.3 Polyplastics Co.,Ltd Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Polyplastics Co.,Ltd Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.1.5 Polyplastics Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Celanese

12.3.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.3.2 Celanese Business Overview

12.3.3 Celanese Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Celanese Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.3.5 Celanese Recent Development

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.5 YUNTIANHUA

12.5.1 YUNTIANHUA Corporation Information

12.5.2 YUNTIANHUA Business Overview

12.5.3 YUNTIANHUA Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 YUNTIANHUA Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.5.5 YUNTIANHUA Recent Development

12.6 BLUESTAR

12.6.1 BLUESTAR Corporation Information

12.6.2 BLUESTAR Business Overview

12.6.3 BLUESTAR Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 BLUESTAR Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.6.5 BLUESTAR Recent Development

12.7 HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

12.7.1 HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Corporation Information

12.7.2 HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Business Overview

12.7.3 HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.7.5 HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Recent Development

12.8 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

12.8.1 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.8.3 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.8.5 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.9 CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.9.3 CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd. Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd. Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.9.5 CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 BASF

12.10.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.10.2 BASF Business Overview

12.10.3 BASF Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 BASF Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.10.5 BASF Recent Development

12.11 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.11.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.11.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Asahi Kasei

12.12.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.12.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

12.12.3 Asahi Kasei Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Asahi Kasei Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.12.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.13 KOLON

12.13.1 KOLON Corporation Information

12.13.2 KOLON Business Overview

12.13.3 KOLON Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 KOLON Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.13.5 KOLON Recent Development

12.14 KEP

12.14.1 KEP Corporation Information

12.14.2 KEP Business Overview

12.14.3 KEP Polyoxymethylene(POM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 KEP Polyoxymethylene(POM) Products Offered

12.14.5 KEP Recent Development

13 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyoxymethylene(POM)

13.4 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Distributors List

14.3 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Trends

15.2 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Challenges

15.4 Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

