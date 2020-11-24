Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size, Growth Forecast And Emerging Trends To 2026 | Allnex, DSM, Evonik

“

The report titled Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Saturated Polyester Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Saturated Polyester Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Saturated Polyester Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, SK Chem, CSE Group, Arakawa Chem, TCV, Nuplex, DIC Corp, Helios Resins, GOO Chem, Royal Gent Ind, Kimteks, Ciech Chem, Synthopol, SIR Ind, TUP, Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material, Tiansong, Kinte Ind, Yantai Fenglin, Yinyang Resin, DSM(CN), Guanghua New Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins

Pure Saturated Polyester Resins



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile industry

Appliance industry

Construction industry

Pipeline corrosion protection

Other



The Saturated Polyester Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Saturated Polyester Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Saturated Polyester Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Saturated Polyester Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Saturated Polyester Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Saturated Polyester Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Saturated Polyester Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Saturated Polyester Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Saturated Polyester Resin Market Overview

1.1 Saturated Polyester Resin Product Scope

1.2 Saturated Polyester Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins

1.2.3 Pure Saturated Polyester Resins

1.3 Saturated Polyester Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automobile industry

1.3.3 Appliance industry

1.3.4 Construction industry

1.3.5 Pipeline corrosion protection

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Saturated Polyester Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Saturated Polyester Resin Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Saturated Polyester Resin Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Saturated Polyester Resin Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Saturated Polyester Resin Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Saturated Polyester Resin Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Saturated Polyester Resin Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Saturated Polyester Resin Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Saturated Polyester Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Saturated Polyester Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Saturated Polyester Resin as of 2019)

3.4 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Saturated Polyester Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Saturated Polyester Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Saturated Polyester Resin Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Saturated Polyester Resin Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Saturated Polyester Resin Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Saturated Polyester Resin Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Saturated Polyester Resin Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Saturated Polyester Resin Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Saturated Polyester Resin Business

12.1 Allnex

12.1.1 Allnex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Allnex Business Overview

12.1.3 Allnex Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Allnex Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 Allnex Recent Development

12.2 DSM

12.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.2.2 DSM Business Overview

12.2.3 DSM Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DSM Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 DSM Recent Development

12.3 Evonik

12.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evonik Business Overview

12.3.3 Evonik Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Evonik Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi Chem

12.4.1 Hitachi Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Chem Business Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hitachi Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 Hitachi Chem Recent Development

12.5 Stepan

12.5.1 Stepan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stepan Business Overview

12.5.3 Stepan Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Stepan Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 Stepan Recent Development

12.6 NIPPON GOHSEI

12.6.1 NIPPON GOHSEI Corporation Information

12.6.2 NIPPON GOHSEI Business Overview

12.6.3 NIPPON GOHSEI Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 NIPPON GOHSEI Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 NIPPON GOHSEI Recent Development

12.7 Hexion

12.7.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hexion Business Overview

12.7.3 Hexion Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hexion Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 Hexion Recent Development

12.8 Arkema

12.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arkema Business Overview

12.8.3 Arkema Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Arkema Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.9 SK Chem

12.9.1 SK Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 SK Chem Business Overview

12.9.3 SK Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SK Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.9.5 SK Chem Recent Development

12.10 CSE Group

12.10.1 CSE Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 CSE Group Business Overview

12.10.3 CSE Group Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CSE Group Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.10.5 CSE Group Recent Development

12.11 Arakawa Chem

12.11.1 Arakawa Chem Corporation Information

12.11.2 Arakawa Chem Business Overview

12.11.3 Arakawa Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Arakawa Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.11.5 Arakawa Chem Recent Development

12.12 TCV

12.12.1 TCV Corporation Information

12.12.2 TCV Business Overview

12.12.3 TCV Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TCV Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.12.5 TCV Recent Development

12.13 Nuplex

12.13.1 Nuplex Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nuplex Business Overview

12.13.3 Nuplex Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nuplex Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.13.5 Nuplex Recent Development

12.14 DIC Corp

12.14.1 DIC Corp Corporation Information

12.14.2 DIC Corp Business Overview

12.14.3 DIC Corp Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 DIC Corp Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.14.5 DIC Corp Recent Development

12.15 Helios Resins

12.15.1 Helios Resins Corporation Information

12.15.2 Helios Resins Business Overview

12.15.3 Helios Resins Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Helios Resins Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.15.5 Helios Resins Recent Development

12.16 GOO Chem

12.16.1 GOO Chem Corporation Information

12.16.2 GOO Chem Business Overview

12.16.3 GOO Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GOO Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.16.5 GOO Chem Recent Development

12.17 Royal Gent Ind

12.17.1 Royal Gent Ind Corporation Information

12.17.2 Royal Gent Ind Business Overview

12.17.3 Royal Gent Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Royal Gent Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.17.5 Royal Gent Ind Recent Development

12.18 Kimteks

12.18.1 Kimteks Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kimteks Business Overview

12.18.3 Kimteks Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kimteks Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.18.5 Kimteks Recent Development

12.19 Ciech Chem

12.19.1 Ciech Chem Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ciech Chem Business Overview

12.19.3 Ciech Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Ciech Chem Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.19.5 Ciech Chem Recent Development

12.20 Synthopol

12.20.1 Synthopol Corporation Information

12.20.2 Synthopol Business Overview

12.20.3 Synthopol Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Synthopol Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.20.5 Synthopol Recent Development

12.21 SIR Ind

12.21.1 SIR Ind Corporation Information

12.21.2 SIR Ind Business Overview

12.21.3 SIR Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 SIR Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.21.5 SIR Ind Recent Development

12.22 TUP

12.22.1 TUP Corporation Information

12.22.2 TUP Business Overview

12.22.3 TUP Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 TUP Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.22.5 TUP Recent Development

12.23 Sino-French Ind

12.23.1 Sino-French Ind Corporation Information

12.23.2 Sino-French Ind Business Overview

12.23.3 Sino-French Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Sino-French Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.23.5 Sino-French Ind Recent Development

12.24 Shenjian New Material

12.24.1 Shenjian New Material Corporation Information

12.24.2 Shenjian New Material Business Overview

12.24.3 Shenjian New Material Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Shenjian New Material Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.24.5 Shenjian New Material Recent Development

12.25 Tiansong

12.25.1 Tiansong Corporation Information

12.25.2 Tiansong Business Overview

12.25.3 Tiansong Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Tiansong Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.25.5 Tiansong Recent Development

12.26 Kinte Ind

12.26.1 Kinte Ind Corporation Information

12.26.2 Kinte Ind Business Overview

12.26.3 Kinte Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Kinte Ind Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.26.5 Kinte Ind Recent Development

12.27 Yantai Fenglin

12.27.1 Yantai Fenglin Corporation Information

12.27.2 Yantai Fenglin Business Overview

12.27.3 Yantai Fenglin Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Yantai Fenglin Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.27.5 Yantai Fenglin Recent Development

12.28 Yinyang Resin

12.28.1 Yinyang Resin Corporation Information

12.28.2 Yinyang Resin Business Overview

12.28.3 Yinyang Resin Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Yinyang Resin Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.28.5 Yinyang Resin Recent Development

12.29 DSM(CN)

12.29.1 DSM(CN) Corporation Information

12.29.2 DSM(CN) Business Overview

12.29.3 DSM(CN) Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 DSM(CN) Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.29.5 DSM(CN) Recent Development

12.30 Guanghua New Material

12.30.1 Guanghua New Material Corporation Information

12.30.2 Guanghua New Material Business Overview

12.30.3 Guanghua New Material Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Guanghua New Material Saturated Polyester Resin Products Offered

12.30.5 Guanghua New Material Recent Development

13 Saturated Polyester Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Saturated Polyester Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Saturated Polyester Resin

13.4 Saturated Polyester Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Saturated Polyester Resin Distributors List

14.3 Saturated Polyester Resin Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Saturated Polyester Resin Market Trends

15.2 Saturated Polyester Resin Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Saturated Polyester Resin Market Challenges

15.4 Saturated Polyester Resin Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

