1, 6-Hexanediol Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2020-2026 | BASF, Ube Industries, Lanxess

The report titled Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1, 6-Hexanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1, 6-Hexanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Ube Industries, Lanxess, Perstorp, Shandong Yuanli, Lishui Nanming Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Purity grade 99%

Purity grade 99.7%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Coating

Polyurethane

Polyester Plasticizers

Others



The 1, 6-Hexanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1, 6-Hexanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1, 6-Hexanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Overview

1.1 1, 6-Hexanediol Product Scope

1.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Purity grade 99%

1.2.3 Purity grade 99.7%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 1, 6-Hexanediol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Polyester Plasticizers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India 1, 6-Hexanediol Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 1, 6-Hexanediol Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top 1, 6-Hexanediol Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 1, 6-Hexanediol as of 2019)

3.4 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers 1, 6-Hexanediol Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key 1, 6-Hexanediol Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1, 6-Hexanediol Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF 1, 6-Hexanediol Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Ube Industries

12.2.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ube Industries Business Overview

12.2.3 Ube Industries 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ube Industries 1, 6-Hexanediol Products Offered

12.2.5 Ube Industries Recent Development

12.3 Lanxess

12.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.3.3 Lanxess 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Lanxess 1, 6-Hexanediol Products Offered

12.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.4 Perstorp

12.4.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Perstorp Business Overview

12.4.3 Perstorp 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Perstorp 1, 6-Hexanediol Products Offered

12.4.5 Perstorp Recent Development

12.5 Shandong Yuanli

12.5.1 Shandong Yuanli Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shandong Yuanli Business Overview

12.5.3 Shandong Yuanli 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Shandong Yuanli 1, 6-Hexanediol Products Offered

12.5.5 Shandong Yuanli Recent Development

12.6 Lishui Nanming Chemical

12.6.1 Lishui Nanming Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lishui Nanming Chemical Business Overview

12.6.3 Lishui Nanming Chemical 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lishui Nanming Chemical 1, 6-Hexanediol Products Offered

12.6.5 Lishui Nanming Chemical Recent Development

…

13 1, 6-Hexanediol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 1, 6-Hexanediol Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1, 6-Hexanediol

13.4 1, 6-Hexanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Distributors List

14.3 1, 6-Hexanediol Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Trends

15.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Challenges

15.4 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

