Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2026 | DOPONT, DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA, LANXESS

The report titled Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chloroprene Rubber (CR) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chloroprene Rubber (CR) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DOPONT, DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA, LANXESS, COG, Tosoh Corporation, Shanna Synthetic Rubber, Changshou Chemical, Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group, Pidilite, Showa Denko K.K, Nairit Plant

Market Segmentation by Product: CR122

CR232

CR2441 and CR2442

CR321 and CR 322



Market Segmentation by Application: Solvent-based adhesive

Latex type adhesive



The Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chloroprene Rubber (CR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Overview

1.1 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Product Scope

1.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 CR122

1.2.3 CR232

1.2.4 CR2441 and CR2442

1.2.5 CR321 and CR 322

1.3 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Solvent-based adhesive

1.3.3 Latex type adhesive

1.4 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Chloroprene Rubber (CR) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Business

12.1 DOPONT

12.1.1 DOPONT Corporation Information

12.1.2 DOPONT Business Overview

12.1.3 DOPONT Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 DOPONT Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.1.5 DOPONT Recent Development

12.2 DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

12.2.1 DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA Corporation Information

12.2.2 DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA Business Overview

12.2.3 DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.2.5 DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA Recent Development

12.3 LANXESS

12.3.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.3.2 LANXESS Business Overview

12.3.3 LANXESS Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LANXESS Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.3.5 LANXESS Recent Development

12.4 COG

12.4.1 COG Corporation Information

12.4.2 COG Business Overview

12.4.3 COG Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 COG Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.4.5 COG Recent Development

12.5 Tosoh Corporation

12.5.1 Tosoh Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tosoh Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Tosoh Corporation Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Tosoh Corporation Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.5.5 Tosoh Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Shanna Synthetic Rubber

12.6.1 Shanna Synthetic Rubber Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shanna Synthetic Rubber Business Overview

12.6.3 Shanna Synthetic Rubber Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Shanna Synthetic Rubber Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.6.5 Shanna Synthetic Rubber Recent Development

12.7 Changshou Chemical

12.7.1 Changshou Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Changshou Chemical Business Overview

12.7.3 Changshou Chemical Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Changshou Chemical Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.7.5 Changshou Chemical Recent Development

12.8 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group

12.8.1 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.8.5 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Recent Development

12.9 Pidilite

12.9.1 Pidilite Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pidilite Business Overview

12.9.3 Pidilite Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Pidilite Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.9.5 Pidilite Recent Development

12.10 Showa Denko K.K

12.10.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

12.10.2 Showa Denko K.K Business Overview

12.10.3 Showa Denko K.K Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Showa Denko K.K Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.10.5 Showa Denko K.K Recent Development

12.11 Nairit Plant

12.11.1 Nairit Plant Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nairit Plant Business Overview

12.11.3 Nairit Plant Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Nairit Plant Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Products Offered

12.11.5 Nairit Plant Recent Development

13 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chloroprene Rubber (CR)

13.4 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Distributors List

14.3 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Trends

15.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Challenges

15.4 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

