Gallium Market Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric

The report titled Global Gallium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gallium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gallium market. The Gallium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gallium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gallium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gallium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gallium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gallium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gallium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, Shenzhou Crystal Technology, Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials, Yunnan Germanium, DOWA Electronics Materials, II-VI Incorporated, IQE Corporation, Wafer Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs



Market Segmentation by Application: Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices



The Gallium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gallium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gallium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gallium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gallium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gallium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gallium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gallium market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gallium Market Overview

1.1 Gallium Product Scope

1.2 Gallium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 LEC Grown GaAs

1.2.3 VGF Grown GaAs

1.3 Gallium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Wireless Communication

1.3.3 Optoelectronic Devices

1.4 Gallium Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Gallium Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Gallium Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Gallium Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Gallium Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Gallium Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Gallium Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Gallium Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gallium Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gallium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Gallium Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Gallium Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Gallium Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Gallium Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Gallium Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Gallium Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gallium Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Gallium Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Gallium Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gallium Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Gallium Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gallium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gallium as of 2019)

3.4 Global Gallium Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Gallium Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gallium Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Gallium Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gallium Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gallium Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Gallium Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gallium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Gallium Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gallium Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Gallium Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Gallium Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gallium Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gallium Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Gallium Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gallium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gallium Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Gallium Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gallium Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Gallium Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Gallium Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Gallium Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Gallium Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Gallium Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Gallium Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Gallium Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Gallium Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Gallium Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Gallium Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Gallium Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Gallium Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Gallium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Gallium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gallium Business

12.1 Freiberger Compound Materials

12.1.1 Freiberger Compound Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 Freiberger Compound Materials Business Overview

12.1.3 Freiberger Compound Materials Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Freiberger Compound Materials Gallium Products Offered

12.1.5 Freiberger Compound Materials Recent Development

12.2 AXT

12.2.1 AXT Corporation Information

12.2.2 AXT Business Overview

12.2.3 AXT Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 AXT Gallium Products Offered

12.2.5 AXT Recent Development

12.3 Sumitomo Electric

12.3.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview

12.3.3 Sumitomo Electric Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sumitomo Electric Gallium Products Offered

12.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development

12.4 China Crystal Technologies

12.4.1 China Crystal Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 China Crystal Technologies Business Overview

12.4.3 China Crystal Technologies Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 China Crystal Technologies Gallium Products Offered

12.4.5 China Crystal Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Shenzhou Crystal Technology

12.5.1 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Business Overview

12.5.3 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Gallium Products Offered

12.5.5 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Recent Development

12.6 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

12.6.1 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Business Overview

12.6.3 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Gallium Products Offered

12.6.5 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Recent Development

12.7 Yunnan Germanium

12.7.1 Yunnan Germanium Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yunnan Germanium Business Overview

12.7.3 Yunnan Germanium Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Yunnan Germanium Gallium Products Offered

12.7.5 Yunnan Germanium Recent Development

12.8 DOWA Electronics Materials

12.8.1 DOWA Electronics Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 DOWA Electronics Materials Business Overview

12.8.3 DOWA Electronics Materials Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DOWA Electronics Materials Gallium Products Offered

12.8.5 DOWA Electronics Materials Recent Development

12.9 II-VI Incorporated

12.9.1 II-VI Incorporated Corporation Information

12.9.2 II-VI Incorporated Business Overview

12.9.3 II-VI Incorporated Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 II-VI Incorporated Gallium Products Offered

12.9.5 II-VI Incorporated Recent Development

12.10 IQE Corporation

12.10.1 IQE Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 IQE Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 IQE Corporation Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 IQE Corporation Gallium Products Offered

12.10.5 IQE Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Wafer Technology

12.11.1 Wafer Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Wafer Technology Business Overview

12.11.3 Wafer Technology Gallium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Wafer Technology Gallium Products Offered

12.11.5 Wafer Technology Recent Development

13 Gallium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Gallium Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gallium

13.4 Gallium Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Gallium Distributors List

14.3 Gallium Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Gallium Market Trends

15.2 Gallium Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Gallium Market Challenges

15.4 Gallium Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

