Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Regional Outlook, industry Share & Forecast up to 2026 | Lanxess, KUMHO Petrochemical, Exxon Mobil

The report titled Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, KUMHO Petrochemical, Exxon Mobil, Goodyear, Polimeri Eruopa, Sibur, NKNH, Lion Elastomers, JSR, Zeon, Kraton, TSRC, American Synthetic, LG Chemical, DowDuPont, LCY Chemical, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao, Shen Hua Chemical, Sinopec Qilu, CNPC Jilin, Sinopec Balin, YPC-GPRO Rubber, Transfar, Sinopec Maoming, Daqing Oilfield of CNPC, CNPC Lanzhou, CNPC jinzhou, Dushanzi Petrochemical, Changshou Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: General rubber

Special rubber



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive (non-tire)

Building/construction

Industrial products

Polymer modification

Wire/cable

Electrical

Foot ware

Coating/sealants/adhesives

Medical/healthcare



The Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Product Scope

1.2 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 General rubber

1.2.3 Special rubber

1.3 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive (non-tire)

1.3.3 Building/construction

1.3.4 Industrial products

1.3.5 Polymer modification

1.3.6 Wire/cable

1.3.7 Electrical

1.3.8 Foot ware

1.3.9 Coating/sealants/adhesives

1.3.10 Medical/healthcare

1.4 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Business

12.1 Lanxess

12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.1.3 Lanxess Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lanxess Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.2 KUMHO Petrochemical

12.2.1 KUMHO Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 KUMHO Petrochemical Business Overview

12.2.3 KUMHO Petrochemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 KUMHO Petrochemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.2.5 KUMHO Petrochemical Recent Development

12.3 Exxon Mobil

12.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

12.3.2 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

12.3.3 Exxon Mobil Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Exxon Mobil Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.3.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

12.4 Goodyear

12.4.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

12.4.2 Goodyear Business Overview

12.4.3 Goodyear Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Goodyear Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.4.5 Goodyear Recent Development

12.5 Polimeri Eruopa

12.5.1 Polimeri Eruopa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Polimeri Eruopa Business Overview

12.5.3 Polimeri Eruopa Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Polimeri Eruopa Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.5.5 Polimeri Eruopa Recent Development

12.6 Sibur

12.6.1 Sibur Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sibur Business Overview

12.6.3 Sibur Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sibur Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.6.5 Sibur Recent Development

12.7 NKNH

12.7.1 NKNH Corporation Information

12.7.2 NKNH Business Overview

12.7.3 NKNH Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NKNH Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.7.5 NKNH Recent Development

12.8 Lion Elastomers

12.8.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lion Elastomers Business Overview

12.8.3 Lion Elastomers Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Lion Elastomers Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.8.5 Lion Elastomers Recent Development

12.9 JSR

12.9.1 JSR Corporation Information

12.9.2 JSR Business Overview

12.9.3 JSR Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 JSR Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.9.5 JSR Recent Development

12.10 Zeon

12.10.1 Zeon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zeon Business Overview

12.10.3 Zeon Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zeon Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.10.5 Zeon Recent Development

12.11 Kraton

12.11.1 Kraton Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kraton Business Overview

12.11.3 Kraton Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Kraton Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.11.5 Kraton Recent Development

12.12 TSRC

12.12.1 TSRC Corporation Information

12.12.2 TSRC Business Overview

12.12.3 TSRC Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TSRC Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.12.5 TSRC Recent Development

12.13 American Synthetic

12.13.1 American Synthetic Corporation Information

12.13.2 American Synthetic Business Overview

12.13.3 American Synthetic Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 American Synthetic Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.13.5 American Synthetic Recent Development

12.14 LG Chemical

12.14.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 LG Chemical Business Overview

12.14.3 LG Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 LG Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.14.5 LG Chemical Recent Development

12.15 DowDuPont

12.15.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.15.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.15.3 DowDuPont Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 DowDuPont Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.15.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.16 LCY Chemical

12.16.1 LCY Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 LCY Chemical Business Overview

12.16.3 LCY Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 LCY Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.16.5 LCY Chemical Recent Development

12.17 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

12.17.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Business Overview

12.17.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.17.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Development

12.18 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao

12.18.1 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Business Overview

12.18.3 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.18.5 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Recent Development

12.19 Shen Hua Chemical

12.19.1 Shen Hua Chemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shen Hua Chemical Business Overview

12.19.3 Shen Hua Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Shen Hua Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.19.5 Shen Hua Chemical Recent Development

12.20 Sinopec Qilu

12.20.1 Sinopec Qilu Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sinopec Qilu Business Overview

12.20.3 Sinopec Qilu Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Sinopec Qilu Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.20.5 Sinopec Qilu Recent Development

12.21 CNPC Jilin

12.21.1 CNPC Jilin Corporation Information

12.21.2 CNPC Jilin Business Overview

12.21.3 CNPC Jilin Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 CNPC Jilin Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.21.5 CNPC Jilin Recent Development

12.22 Sinopec Balin

12.22.1 Sinopec Balin Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sinopec Balin Business Overview

12.22.3 Sinopec Balin Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Sinopec Balin Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.22.5 Sinopec Balin Recent Development

12.23 YPC-GPRO Rubber

12.23.1 YPC-GPRO Rubber Corporation Information

12.23.2 YPC-GPRO Rubber Business Overview

12.23.3 YPC-GPRO Rubber Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 YPC-GPRO Rubber Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.23.5 YPC-GPRO Rubber Recent Development

12.24 Transfar

12.24.1 Transfar Corporation Information

12.24.2 Transfar Business Overview

12.24.3 Transfar Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Transfar Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.24.5 Transfar Recent Development

12.25 Sinopec Maoming

12.25.1 Sinopec Maoming Corporation Information

12.25.2 Sinopec Maoming Business Overview

12.25.3 Sinopec Maoming Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Sinopec Maoming Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.25.5 Sinopec Maoming Recent Development

12.26 Daqing Oilfield of CNPC

12.26.1 Daqing Oilfield of CNPC Corporation Information

12.26.2 Daqing Oilfield of CNPC Business Overview

12.26.3 Daqing Oilfield of CNPC Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Daqing Oilfield of CNPC Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.26.5 Daqing Oilfield of CNPC Recent Development

12.27 CNPC Lanzhou

12.27.1 CNPC Lanzhou Corporation Information

12.27.2 CNPC Lanzhou Business Overview

12.27.3 CNPC Lanzhou Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 CNPC Lanzhou Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.27.5 CNPC Lanzhou Recent Development

12.28 CNPC jinzhou

12.28.1 CNPC jinzhou Corporation Information

12.28.2 CNPC jinzhou Business Overview

12.28.3 CNPC jinzhou Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 CNPC jinzhou Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.28.5 CNPC jinzhou Recent Development

12.29 Dushanzi Petrochemical

12.29.1 Dushanzi Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.29.2 Dushanzi Petrochemical Business Overview

12.29.3 Dushanzi Petrochemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Dushanzi Petrochemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.29.5 Dushanzi Petrochemical Recent Development

12.30 Changshou Chemical

12.30.1 Changshou Chemical Corporation Information

12.30.2 Changshou Chemical Business Overview

12.30.3 Changshou Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Changshou Chemical Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

12.30.5 Changshou Chemical Recent Development

13 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber

13.4 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Distributors List

14.3 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Trends

15.2 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Challenges

15.4 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

