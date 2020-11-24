Aerospace Fasteners – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Fasteners Market include 3V Fasteners Company Inc., Accumen Global Technologies, Advanced Logistics for Aerospace, Alcoa Fastening Systems & Rings, Allfast Fastening Systems, Arconic, Avdel private limited, B&B Specialties, Inc., B/E Aerospace, Bufab Group, EADS, Ho-Ho-Kus Inc., LISI Aerospace, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, and Stanley Engineered Fasteners (Emhart Teknologies LLC).

Some of the factors such as rising demand for newer generation aircraft and increasing number of aircraft order worldwide are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, raw materials management and application of composite materials are hampering the market growth.

Aerospace fasteners are defined as the special grade hardware devices, which are used to connect parts of aircraft during original equipment manufacturing as well as aftermarket servicing. In addition, it is also widely used in military aircraft, ballistic missiles, commercial aircraft, rockets, and satellites.

Based on the material, the aluminum segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the material is widely used in aircraft, as they are cheap and weigh about one-third of steel. Some grades of aluminum even exceed the tensile strength of mild steel.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for newer generation aircraft is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Fixed-wing Aircraft

• Rotary-wing Aircraft

Product Types Covered:

• Threaded Fasteners

• Non-Threaded Fasteners

Head Types Covered:

• 12 Points (Double Hex)

• 6 Lobe Recess

• Dee

• Rectangular

Materials Covered:

• Titanium

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Superalloys

Fixings Covered:

• Permanent Fixing

• Temporary Fixing

Applications Covered:

• Cabin Interior

• Control Surfaces

• Fuselage

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Defense and Space

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

