Virtual Networking Market to Exhibit Rapid Surge in Consumption During 2020- 2030

Global Virtual Networking Market: Introduction

Virtual networking is a technology which eases the control of remotely located computer devices or server or any other connected devices through the internet. Using a web-browser, data which is stored can be recovered, software can be run and peripheral devices can also be operated in a virtual network. Virtual networking facilitates alliance of diverse services on a single hardware platform called virtual services switch. The centralized control minimizes the cost and complexity of operation and maintenance of hardware and software compared with managing numerous separate devices in widely spread geographical locations. In order to use virtual networking, it is necessary to install virtual networking software on remote computers or servers in order to get benefits of virtual networking technology.

Virtual networking enables service provider network or data center to provision the most suitable and efficient networking structure for application of its hosts and to alter the structure as required rather than making changes physically in the connections in hardware.

Global Virtual Networking Market: Market Drivers and Challenges

Advancement in networking technology, high adoption of advanced communication method by the population and continuous innovation in the solution offered by virtual network solution provider are a few factors that are positively impacting the growth in the adoption of virtual networking worldwide. These factors are encouraging the growth in revenue of global virtual networking market.

However, software is burdened in order to make the hardware fully operation in case of virtual networking. Sometime this acts as a challenge as virtualization requires software installation. Security and primacy are among the other challenges that vendors offering virtual networking solutions face.

Global Virtual Networking Market: Segmentation

Global virtual networking market is segmented into component type, deployment type, infrastructure type, application and region

On the basis of component type, the global virtual networking market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. Software segment can further be sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of deployment type, the global virtual networking market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of license type, the global virtual networking market can be segmented into licensed and unlicensed.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global virtual networking market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecommunication and others.

Global Virtual Networking Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global virtual networking market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Western Europe virtual networking markets have the major share in the global virtual networking market in 2016, owing to the increasing disposable income of the population in these regions. North America and Eastern European market possess opportunity and are relatively new as compared to the other regional markets. Virtual networking market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to witness positive growth in the forecast period.

Global Virtual Networking Market: Competition Landscape

Key players in the global virtual networking market include

Oracle Corporation

VMware Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Citrix Systems Inc. and Virtual Network Solutions Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Virtual Networking Market Segments

Virtual Networking Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Virtual Networking Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Virtual Networking Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Virtual Networking Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Virtual Networking Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Benelux

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

