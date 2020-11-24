T-Cell Therapies Funding Update: Tmunity Raises $75 Million in Series B Funding | Roots Analysis

On 31st October 2019, Tmunity Therapeutics, a private biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell Therapies, announced the closing of $75 million Series B financing.

Who were the key investors:

The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz (also known as “a16z”). Joining the Series B financing was Westlake Village BioPartners, Gilead Sciences, The University of Pennsylvania, Be The Match BioTherapies and BrightEdge, the philanthropic impact fund of the American Cancer Society.

How much has Tmunity Therapeutics raised in funding till date:

Tmunity has closed multiple funding rounds since its inception. The total funding raised by the company to date is $231 million. The details of the recent funding rounds are highlighted below:

Equity Financing: In January 2016, the company announced the raising of $10 million in equity financing from Penn Medicine and Lilly Asia Ventures.

Series A: In April 2018, the company received a series A financing totaling worth $100 million.T-Cell Therapies The key investors in series A financing were, Kleiner Perkins, Ping An Ventures, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Gilead Sciences, Be The Match BioTherapies, University of Pennsylvania and Lilly Asia Ventures

How much funding has the T-Cell therapy space attracted:

As per a recent report by Roots Analysis, various investors have invested over $13 billion, across 200+ instances, in the period between 2000 and 2019.

Who are the key investors in the T-cell therapy space:

Over 250 investors have supported diverse initiatives undertaken by small / mid-sized companies; prominent examples include (indicative list) BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities and Cowen. Below is a graphic highlighting some of the investors in this space:

The increasing innovation in this space has attracted a number of players. In fact, a number of KOLs have highlighted the immense potential that T-cell therapies hold in the mid to long term. With a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 40% during the next decade. As new blockbuster therapies emerge, we expect the market to spread across different geographical regions; several key / emerging players will tap the growing opportunity. To know more about the market, check out the report here.

