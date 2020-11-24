New Research in ALS – Mitoautophagy Responsible for Development of Early Stages of Neurodegeneration | Roots Analysis

Researchers at Northwestern Medicine have discovered a new phenomenon in the brain that could explain the development of early stages of neurodegeneration seen in diseases such as ALS, which affects voluntary muscle movement such as walking and talking Mitoautophagy.

What is the discovery: The researchers have invented a new term to describe the discovery: Mitoautophagy, a collection of self-destructive mitochondria in diseased upper motor neurons of the brain that begin to disintegrate from within at a very early age.

Get Detailed Insights at: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/blog/2019/11/11/new-research-in-als-mitoautophagy-responsible-for-development-of-early-stages-of-neurodegeneration/

How was the discovery made:

The researchers discovered the phenomena using a process called immuno-coupled electron microscopy. They investigated the cellular events that go wrong inside the neurons that become vulnerable to disease. After analyzing more than 200 neurons, they observed the self-destruction of mitochondria only in the diseased neurons, and especially within the context of TDP-43 pathology, which is seen in more than 90 percent of ALS cases. The study analyzed mitochondria in the upper motor neurons of three different mouse models of ALS at only 15 days old — equivalent to a toddler in humans.

Why is the discovery so important:

Mitochondria are powerhouses of the cell that create and maintain energy in the cells. In the diseased upper motor neurons, mitochondria self-destruct first by elongating, then forming a ring-like structure, until they finally disintegrate from the inside out. It is a type of degeneration never been seen before, and it is different from previously described stages of mitochondrial degeneration.

What other diseases are associated with mitochondria:

There are a number of mitochondrial diseases. These are generally characterized by chronic, genetic and progressive medical symptoms that arise due to inherited or spontaneous mutations in mitochondrial DNA (a small, circular, double-stranded with ~16,500 base pairs that exist outside of the nucleus), or in some cases, nuclear DNA, which adversely alters the function of mitochondria. Such clinical conditions are rare and are known to affect multiple parts of the body, including neurons and nerves, kidneys, heart, liver, eyes, ears, and pancreas. Some of the diseases that are caused due to mutations in mitochondrial DNA are:

Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)

Leigh syndrome,

Mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome

Mitochondrial encephalomyopathy

Lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS)

Myoclonic epilepsy with ragged red fibers (MERRF).

How common are mitochondrial diseases: In the US, mitochondrial diseases are known to annually affect 1 in 5,000 individuals. It is also estimated that 1,000-4,000 children are born with a mitochondrial disease every year, in the same region.

How many drugs are being developed for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases: Presently, around 60 therapies, including certain repositioned/repurposed drugs, are being evaluated for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases by both industry players and academic institutions, worldwide.

For further information, check out the report here

Read more insights at

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]