Ready To Use Thyroid Function Test Market size and forecast, 2020-2021

Thyroid function test measures the levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and thyroxine (T4) in the blood.

key players in this market include:

Thermo Fisher

Abbott

Roche

DiaSorin

Danaher

Kronus

Merck

Cortez Diagnostics

bioMÃÆÂ©rieux

Qualigen

TSH Tests

T4 Tests

T3 Tests

Other Tests

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Other

Global Thyroid Function Test market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy