The Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kits Market to exhilarate from 2018 to 2028

Emergency cricothyrotomy kits are used in emergency airway management procedures when a patient is not able to ventilate or breathe (trauma causing oral, pharyngeal, or nasal hemorrhage). In general, the procedure using an emergency cricothyrotomy kit helps the patient to breathe or intubate when other popular methods such as endotracheal intubation and laryngeal mask airway become futile or ineffective. Emergency cricothyrotomy kits are the answer to such airway complexities during medical emergencies, which the healthcare practitioner must master in order to prevent associated mortality or morbidity. Cricothyrotomy (also called cricothyroidotomy) is a procedure that involves placing a tube (emergency cricothyrotomy kits) through an incision in the cricothyroid membrane to establish an airway for oxygenation and ventilation.

The procedure involving emergency cricothyrotomy kits has a controversial past. Before antibiotics came into the market in the early 1900s, emergency cricothyrotomy was performed for severe infections, including inflammatory issues. Emergency cricothyrotomy kits gradually became popular, until, hundreds of tracheal stenosis reports_bk_01_01_2020 started to emerge of patients who had developed complications following the airway procedure. However, during the 1970s, the usage of emergency cricothyrotomy kits started to emerge and become popular amongst healthcare providers to perform the cricothyrotomy rescue procedure of choice in adults and pediatrics with failed airways.

In recent years, a number of commercially available emergency cricothyrotomy kits with all the necessary requirements have reached the market, globally. Common to all emergency cricothyrotomy kits available, scalpel is used for the initial skin incision before the needle attached to a syringe punctures the cricothyroid membrane. The market for Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kits is anticipated to create new growth opportunities during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving market growth include technological advancements introduced into the kits, and increase in the training of rescue airway management, including life-saving procedures of last resort.

On the basis of intervention type, the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market is segmented into:

Surgical Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kits

Needle/Percutaneous Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kits

On the basis of patient’s age, the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market is segmented into:

Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kits for Pediatrics

Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kits for Adults

On the basis end user, the global Emergency cricothyrotomy kits market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

As the only savior tools available for performing an airway rescue procedure of last resort, the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market, globally, is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Though debate still exists and continues regarding the benefits and risks involved in both the techniques involving emergency cricothyrotomy kits, still, R&D and investments by leading manufacturers add positivity for the market to flourish in the future. Emergency cricothyrotomy kits have been accepted as the preferred emergency airway surgical procedure on the scenario “can’t intubate, can’t ventilate” (CICV), for its simpler techniques and fast results. Circumstances such as increase in number of surgeries, rise in chronic disease incidences, and increase in the elderly population are expected to drive the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market. However, though CICV-situation is infrequent, most healthcare professionals have little or zero clinical exposure and training in various airway techniques that can be utilized in cricothyrotomy. These factors, in addition to the non-availability of skilled and technical professionals in undeveloped regions hamper the growth of the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market.

In terms of regional and geographical perspective, the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share in the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market, as the region is a major revenue contributor in the airway management devices market (includes emergency cricothyrotomy kits), followed by Europe. Major factors such as rise in the number of chronic and respiratory patients, increase in emergency visits, and ever increasing geriatric population fuel the market growth in the North American emergency cricothyrotomy kits market. Europe is expected to moderately contribute to the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market, thanks to its strong healthcare reimbursement policies, advanced medical facilities, and continuous healthcare training sessions. APAC is also expected to show healthy growth in the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market, with Japan, China, and India being the major contributors. MEA’s share will be less significant to the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market, but is expected to deliver decent growth during the forecast period. However, lack or insufficient skilled professionals in Africa and other under developing nations in the region will restrain the growth of the emergency cricothyrotomy kits market. Overall, the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period.

Some of the market players in the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market include Smiths Medical Ltd, Teleflex Medical GmbH, Moore Medical, H&H Medical, Cook Medical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. Mercury Medical, Pulmodyne, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and others. China and India contribute to a major share of local manufacturers in the global emergency cricothyrotomy kits market.

