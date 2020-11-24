Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Revenue Analysis by 2027

The “Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment niche is presented by the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.
AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.
Central Computer System
Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.
Station Computer System
The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.
Station Equipment
These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.
Smart Cards
Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.
This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market
The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Scope and Segment
The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Further, the report acknowledges that in these growing and promptly enhancing market circumstances, the most recent advertising and marketing details are very important to determine the performance in the forecast period and make essential choices for profitability and growth of the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment . In addition, the report encompasses an array of factors that impact the growth of the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment in the forecast period. Further, this specific analysis also determines the impact on the individual segments of the market.
Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.
(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)
Furthermore, the study assessed major market elements, covering the cost, capacity utilization rate, growth rate, capacity, production, gross, usage, revenue, export, supply, price, market share, gross margin, import, and demand. In addition, the study offers a thorough segmentation of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment on the basis of geography [ Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle & East Africa, and Europe] , technology, end-users, applications, and region.
The Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.
The Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment report is an appropriate compilation of all necessary data for the residential, industrial. & commercials buyers, manufacturers, governments, and other stakeholders to implement their market-centric tactics in line with the projected as well as the prevailing trends in the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment . Apart from this, the report also provides insightful particulars of the existing policies, laws, together with guidelines.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Purposes Behind Buying Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Report:-
- This report gives stick direct investigation toward changing focused elements.
- It gives a forward-looking viewpoint on changed elements producing or restricting market development.
- It gives a five-year assessment surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.
- It helps in understanding the essential part sections and their prospect.
- It gives stick point investigation of changing rivalry elements and keeps you in front of contenders.
- It helps in settling on educated business choices by having complete bits of knowledge of the market and by making a top to bottom investigation of market fragments.
Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Size, Status and Forecast 2026
- What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment ?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment space?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment ?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment ?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment ? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India?
Detailed TOC of Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Research Report 2020
1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
1.2 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Organic Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
1.2.3 Inorganic Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
1.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Organics Dehydration
1.3.3 Organics Recovery
1.3.4 Organics Separation
1.4 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E
4 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Business
6.1.1 Corporation Information
6.1.2 Company Description, Business Overview
6.1.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.1.4 Products Offered
6.1.5 Recent Development
7 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
7.4 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Distributors List
8.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Type (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Type (2021-2026)
10.2 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Application (2021-2026)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Application (2021-2026)
10.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Region (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
Contact Us
Beathan Report,
4004 W Lake Sammamish,
Pkway B9 Redmond,
WA 98052 United States.
Tel: +44 115 888 3028
About Us
At Beathan Report, we understand that the research we provide is only as good as the outcome it inspires. These reports are generated by well-renowned publishers on the basis of the data acquired from an extensive research and credible business statistics. That’s why we are proud to provide the widest range of research products, multilingual 24/7 customer support and dedicated custom research services to deliver the insights you need to achieve your goals. Take a look at few of our aspects that makes Beathan Report an asset to your business.