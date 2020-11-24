Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Revenue Analysis by 2027

The “Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment niche is presented by the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

Central Computer System

Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

Station Computer System

The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

Station Equipment

These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

Smart Cards

Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market

The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Scope and Segment

The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Farebox Product

Ticket vending machines (TVM) Product

Validator Product

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Bus

Railway

Parking

