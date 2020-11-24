Thin Wafer – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Thin Wafer Market is expected to reach $14.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Thin Wafer Market include 3M, Brewer Science, EV Group, GlobalWafers, LDK Solar, Lintec Corporation, Nissan Chemical Corporation, PV Crystalox Solar PLC, SK Siltron Co Ltd, Sumco Corporation, Synova, Ulvac, Virginia Semiconductor Inc and Wafer Works Corporation.

Rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices and growing smartphone & consumer electronics markets are the major factors driving the market growth. However, efficiency maintenance is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of IoT & AI in automotive sector and rising adoption of portable devices would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

A thin wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor substance such as a crystalline silicon (c-Si), used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaic’s, to manufacture solar cells.

Based on technology, the dicing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for high-speed dicing coupled with superior breakage strength. Also, the requirement for smaller, higher performing, and lower cost device configuration for use in applications such as memory devices, logic devices, power devices, and sensors is expected to contribute toward the growth of the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the surging adoption of high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables and smart home devices in China and Japan. The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.

Processes Covered:

• Carrier-Less/Taiko Process

• Temporary Bonding & Debonding

Wafer Sizes Covered:

• 125 mm

• 200 mm

• 300 mm

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Technologies Covered:

• Dicing

• Grinding

• Handling

• Polishing

• Thinning

Applications Covered:

• Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors

• Interposer

• Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs)

• Logic

• Memory

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Radio-Frequency (RF) Devices (GaAs)

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

