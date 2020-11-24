Exhaust Gas Temperature Gauge Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2020-2029

The “Exhaust Gas Temperature Gauge Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Exhaust Gas Temperature Gauge niche is presented by the Exhaust Gas Temperature Gauge report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Exhaust Gas Temperature Gauge report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

An exhaust gas temperature gauge (EGT gauge) is a meter used to monitor the exhaust gas temperature of an internal combustion engine in conjunction with a thermocouple-type pyrometer.

The North American and European exhaust gas temperature gauge markets are relatively saturated owing to the maturity and also the recent ongoing slump in the automotive industry in these regions.

The global Exhaust Gas Temperature Gauge market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Bosch

Hitachi

Sensata Technologies

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Stoneridge

Infineon Technologies

Hella

Segment by Type

Portable

Non-portable

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Aircrafts

Automotive Aftermarket