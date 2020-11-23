Europe to hold The major Piece of Cake in the Platelet Derived Growth Factor Receptor Market between 2020 and 2030

Platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGRF) belongs to a platelet-derived growth factor family. Platelet-derived growth factor receptor is tyrosine kinases cell surface receptor belongs to class III. There are two types of platelet-derived growth factor receptor encoded by different gene i.e. platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha and -beta. Platelet-derived growth factor receptor-alpha polypeptide binds to -AA, -BB & –AB and Platelet-derived growth factor receptor-beta polypeptide binds with high affinity to -BB & -AB. Platelet-derived growth factor receptor has different physiological role and expression pattern. PDGFRα signaling controls the development of embryonic early phase and of several organs such as skin, bones, lung, kidney, intestine, testis and neuroprotective tissues. PDGFRβ signaling is an essential regulator for blood vessel formation and early hematopoiesis. PDGF-PDGFR signaling plays significant roles during developmental stages of adulthood in which the expression of both PDGFs & PDGFRs is tightly controlled.

The main factor increasing the growth of platelet-derived growth factor receptor market is an increasing prevalence of cancer. Enhanced PDGF-PDGFR signaling is the main factor for many types of cancers and for the number of diseases involving proliferation, inflammation, pulmonary fibrosis & restenosis, and notable atherosclerosis. Moreover, growing application of platelet-derived growth factor receptor in periodontal tissue engineering and bone regeneration increases the growth of platelet-derived growth factor receptor market. The use of recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor-BB with biocompatible matrices represents a favorable method in the field of periodontology to promote tissue regeneration. However, side effects associated with platelet-derived growth factor receptors such as fatigue, low blood sugar, nerve, muscle, or joint pain may hamper the market growth.

The global market for platelet-derived growth factor receptor is segmented on basis of type, application and geography.

Segmentation by Type Platelet-derived growth factor receptor-alpha polypeptide (PDGFRα) Platelet-derived growth factor receptor-beta polypeptide (PDGFRβ)

Segmentation by Applications Cancer Periodontal Tissue Engineering Periodontal and Peri-Implant Bone Regeneration Regenerative Medicine Others



In Vivo, the advantage of recent development in gene therapy offers advancement in delivering recombinant proteins to tissues for an extended time period. The platelet-derived growth factor receptor used for the treatment of solid tumors as tyrosine kinase inhibitor reduces the tumor growth & angiogenesis. These factors act as the driving factor for the growth of the platelet-derived growth factor receptor market. However, growth hormone causes swelling of the arms & legs due to fluid retention. Also, growth hormone causes enlargement of heart which increases the risk of heart attack. All these factors can affect the growth of the platelet-derived growth factor receptor over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global platelet-derived growth factor receptor market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America platelet-derived growth factor receptor market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to increased healthcare spending on research and development. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new emerging market players in the platelet-derived growth factor receptor market. However, the market for platelet-derived growth factor receptor in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global platelet-derived growth factor receptor market are Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Allergan, Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc, USV Private Limited and others.

