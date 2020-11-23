COVID-19 Impact on NPK Fertilizers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global COVID-19 Impact on NPK fertilizers Market is expected to reach $109.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 3.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Impact on NPK fertilizers Market include BASF SE, Borealis AG, Coromandel International, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., FEECO International, Inc., K + S Aktiengesellschaft, Olam International, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, and Yara International.

Some of the factors such as increasing demand of crop for animal feed production and improved reliance on fertilizers for crop productivity development are driving the market growth. However, an inconsistent raw material price is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-npk-fertilizers-market/request-sample

NPK fertilizers are widely and frequently used in farming, resulting in high demand across the globe. NPK fertilizers are designed to meet the requirements of the primary nutrients in one product, thereby reducing labor and other costs. These products are available in generic form for use on multiple crops or customized for crop requirements.

Based on the nutrient type, the nitrogenous fertilizers segment is likely to have a huge demand due to these fertilizers are an efficient means of growing crop productivity, particularly in irrigated agriculture, where the soils do not consist of sufficient nitrogen. Nitrogenous fertilizers include nitrogen in nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and amide forms. Nitrate form is required by most crop plants, while paddy requires nitrogen in ammonical form. Nitrate fertilizers are readily soluble in water and are quickly available for plant uptake. Amide fertilizers include urea, which contains a high nitrogen level and is used for acidifying soils.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-npk-fertilizers-market

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of large farming communities in China and India using fertilizers.

Make an inquiry at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-npk-fertilizers-market

Nutrient Types Covered:

• Phosphate Fertilizers

• Potash Fertilizers

• Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Crop Types Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

om