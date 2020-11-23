Higher Education – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Higher Education Market is expected to reach $46.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 19.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Higher Education Market include Adobe Corp, Apple Inc, Blackboard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, D2L, Dell Inc, EduComp Solutions, Ellucian, IBM, Jenzabar, Oracle Corp, Panasonic Corp, Pearson Education, Samsung, Smart Technologies Inc, Three Rivers Systems and Xerox Corp.

Growing number of higher education enrollments and rising use of advanced technologies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a data privacy concern is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing international student mobility and increasing government initiatives and funding would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Higher education, also known as post-secondary education, tertiary education, is an optional final stage of formal learning occurring after the completion of secondary education. It consists of all post-secondary education, training and research guidance at education institutions that are authorized as institutions of higher education by state authorities.

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is likely to have a huge demand. Cloud-based higher education tools and services provide cost-saving benefits, which improve the operational efficiency of organizations and reduce the overall operational costs.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among students and faculty, as well as more focus on enhancing student acquisition and retention rates.

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Type of Courses Covered:

• Arts

• Economics

• Law

• Science

• Engineering

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Training Organizations

• Universities (State Universities)

• Educational Institutions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

