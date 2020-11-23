Cell Therapy and The Rise of Novel Technologies | Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has actively tracked the developments in the field of cell therapy and gene therapies. The team has focused on identifying the key challenges that are hampering the growth of these revolutionary therapies. To identify the challenges, the team has interviewed several stakeholders involved in cell therapy development and manufacturing. In addition, a recent article, published by the company, highlighted a summary of the key challenges in this space.

For More Insights Click Here

While the viral vectors have remained a popular choice across companies, the rising manufacturing-related challenges have forced the companies to look beyond the traditional viral vectors.

Recently, Avectas and CCRM signed collaboration to develop a non-viral cell engineering platform, which addresses an urgent need for an efficient, non-viral cell engineering solution. Also, the platform demonstrated excellent engineering efficiencies for the delivery of these payloads to T cells and NK cells.

What other activities are happening in the cell therapy space?

Cell therapy manufacturing and technology space has attracted interest from several players in recent months. With more than 600 candidates in development, this domain has witnessed significant interest from various stakeholders. In fact, earlier last month, Catelent announced the acquisition of MaSTherCell Global, technology-focused cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization. Following its last year’s acquisition of Paragon Bioservices (a leading viral vector developer), Catalent’s acquisition extended the company’s leadership in this already crowded space.

Is there a prominent shift towards non-viral vectors?

A number of players in the biopharmaceutical industry have already begun using some of the novel vector types. In fact, Roots Analysis has already identified a number of players involved in the novel vectors space.

For further information, check out the report here

Read more at:

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]