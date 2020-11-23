Automatic Blaster Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2028

Latest released the research study on Global Automatic Blaster Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automatic Blaster Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automatic Blaster . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

The automatic glass blasting device is newly developed to improve the safety performance of the vehicle. An automatic glass blasting device is installed on the window so that the passengers in the bus can quickly escape from the window in the event of a fire, terrorist attack, etc. . In the test bus, the glass blaster is like a “reduced version of the automatic safety hammer”, except that it is fixedly installed on the bus window glass instead of installed on the wall next to the glass like a safety hammer. The control buttons are set On the dashboard in front of the driver, as the driver gently presses the red centralized start button on the side of the dashboard, the 4 glass panes installed with automatic glass blasters in the bus shattered outwards instantly, and passengers can quickly go from these windows escape.

From the perspective of product type, automatic blasters are divided into two types: wired control and wireless.They are mainly used in buses, passenger cars and other fields. At present, the market is dominated by wired controlled glass blasters, with a market share of more than 90% in 2019, and most of them are installed on city buses. At present, the market concentration is relatively high. Major manufacturers include Fther, HCGY, Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial, Detiannuo Safety Technology, HongYu Auto-Parts, NanGuan Safety Technology, Yongxu Technology, Guoanda, China InventionTechnology, etc. Manufacturers accounted for more than 95% of the market. NanGuan Safety Technology and Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial are the main suppliers of wireless blasters.

The global Automatic Blaster market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Automatic Blaster volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Blaster market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

Analyst at Beathan Reports have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Blaster Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Further, the report acknowledges that in these growing and promptly enhancing market circumstances, the most recent advertising and marketing details are very important to determine the performance in the forecast period and make essential choices for profitability and growth of the Automatic Blaster . In addition, the report encompasses an array of factors that impact the growth of the Automatic Blaster in the forecast period. Further, this specific analysis also determines the impact on the individual segments of the market.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Wired Automatic Blaster

Wireless Automatic Blaster

By Application:

Bus

Coach

Others

