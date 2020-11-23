Cosmetic Implants Market Report Provide the Development Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Players to Understand Competitive Scenario of the Global Market

The Cosmetic Implants Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Cosmetic Implants Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Cosmetic implants are used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual and rectify the deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and congenital disorders. Cosmetic implants have enabled convenient replacement of dysfunctional/missing body parts and it is easier for patients to regain previous loss in aesthetics, or enhance the same. Hence, the number of cosmetic implant procedures is on a continuous rise in the current scenario.

The key drivers for the market growth are emerging minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements such as injectable fillers and gummy bear breast implants, rising number of congenital face disorders and tooth deformities, and increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance. However, high cost of treatment, low reimbursement rates, and risk of malfunctions are expected to hinder this growth.

The global Cosmetic Implants market size is projected to reach US$ 10020 million by 2026, from US$ 6433.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Holdings

Johnson & Johnson

GC Aesthetics

Allergan

Sientra

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Market Segment by Application

