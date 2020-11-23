GBRI Announces FREE Exam Prep Materials for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP & WELL AP for Students & Professionals From Around the World

A new support package has been put in place to help those struggling with the COVID19 pandemic

New York City, NY – Nov.22, 2020 – COVID-19 has hit every aspect of society around the world. There have been more than 55 million cases of COVID19 around the world with 1.34 million deaths (as of 20th November 2020). No one body has been unaffected by it, whether it be physically, financially, socially, educational, or emotionally. People around the world need support, even more, this year as the economic devastation from the pandemic continues to claim lives and jobs intensifying the economic divide. GBRI, formerly Green Building Research Institute is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and has just announced several scholarships for young professionals and students preparing for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP, or WELL AP exams or seeking continuing education to maintain their credential.

The scholarships allow students and professionals to get FREE Exam Prep Materials for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP O+M and WELL AP.

“Don’t let the Pandemic keep you away from where you want to be. We are one human tribe, and we shall overcome this together,” says President and Dir. of Sustainability at GBRI, Jeslin Varghese. “This scholarship is GBRI’s way of thanking students and professionals and recognizing their perseverance in the face of adversity. We hope this token of love and support will help you stay on track with the important work you do, despite the disruptions.”

To expedite the process, there is no application process like they would normally have, instead, GBRI encourages the interested applicants to use the honor system. On the scholarship page (provided below), GBRI has listed scholarship codes that applicants could use when registering for their CE or Exam Prep courses. Depending on the code applicants enter, the shopping cart will automatically reduce the out-of-pocket cost by 30%-100%. To be more specific, users can get up to 50% for CE courses and up to 100% for all exam prep courses. GBRI’s exam prep packages are all-inclusive.

In addition, GBRI is hosting 2 FREE webinars in the next few weeks; one on HVAC Strategies to slow-down the spread of COVID and the other on Climate Change and Health. Both webinars are approved by AIA and USGBC for CE credits. The webinars will be available on-demand for those who miss the live event.

At its 10-year anniversary, GBRI is all about giving back. “We’re committed to building strong and vibrant communities where we live and work. We want our communities — and the people and small businesses that bring them to life — to prosper, and we want to help them reach their goals,” says Felicia Fuller, Dir. of Operations at GBRI.

Learning [email protected] redefines sustainability with 100s of course videos, articles, and training materials from topics ranging from green buildings and LEED, WELL, Energy Modeling, BIM, Climate Change, Biophilic Design, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Currently, GBRI offers all-inclusive exam prep packages for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP O+M, and WELL AP Credentials. All-inclusive packages are equipped with everything needed to pass the exam on the first try including 100s of practice questions and mock exams.

About GBRI

GBRI is an online Sustainability Education Provider founded with the belief that the best way to encourage responsible development is to provide resources to the builders, designers, and engineers who are crafting the future. Its mission is to make sustainability resources affordable and accessible to everyone across the globe.

