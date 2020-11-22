Active Air Sampler Sales Market – Trends Assessment by 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Active Air Sampler Sales Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Active Air Sampler Sales Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Active Air Sampler Sales . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

MBV AG

Sartorius

Particle Measuring Systems

VWR

LightHouse

bioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Climet Instruments

Orum International

IUL

Aquqria srl

Qingdao Junray

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Emtek

Tianjin Hengao

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

The major types of active air sampler are portable microbial air sampler and desktop microbial air sampler. Portable microbial air sampler is the dominated type, which accounting for above 65% sales share in 2018..

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Hospital & Clinic

In terms of the application of air samplers, the pharmaceutical industry is the most widely used, with a market share of 42.13% in 2018. In the other three applications, the market share is not much different, at around 19%.