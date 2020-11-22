Feed Processing Equipment Market Growth Insight Analysis 2020-2027

Latest released the research study on Global Feed Processing Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Feed Processing Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Feed Processing Equipment . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

The feed processing equipment is general name of machines and equipment for processing various feed materials into different types and specifications of feed.

The feed processing equipment industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The global leading players in this market are Muyang Group, Andritz, Buhler, Shanghai ZhengChang International Machinery and Anderson. These five companies accounted for 24.56% of the market in 2019.

The following players are covered in this report:

Muyang Group

Andritz

Buhler

Shanghai ZhengChang International Machinery

Anderson

Lochamp

CPM

WAMGROUP

SKIOLD

LA MECCANICA

HENAN RICHI MACHINERY

Clextral

ABC Machinery

Sudenga Industries

Jiangsu Degao Machinery

Breakdown Data by Type

Grinding Machine

Mixing Machine

Pelleting & Extrusion

Other Equipment

There are four types of feed processing equipment: grinding machine, mixing machine, pelleting & extrusion and other equipment. pelleting & extrusion held the largest revenue market share with 37.15% in 2019.

Feed Processing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Poultry

Pig

Ruminant

Aqua

Others

The feed processing equipment are mainly used by poultry, pig, ruminant, aqua and other.

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Feed Processing Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy