GaAs Substrate Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2025

Gallium arsenide is a group III-V compound semiconductor, which is composed of two elements, arsenic and gallium. It has a bright gray appearance, metallic luster, brittle and hard, high frequency, high electron mobility, high output power, and low power. Excellent characteristics such as noise and good linearity are one of the most important supporting materials in the optoelectronic and microelectronic industries.

At the application level in the optoelectronic industry, gallium arsenide single crystal can be used to make LD (laser), LED (light emitting diode), optoelectronic integrated circuit (OEIC), photovoltaic devices, etc.; at the application level in the microelectronic industry, it can be used Used in the production of MESFET (Metal Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor), HEMT (High Electron Mobility Transistor), HBT (Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor), IC, microwave diode, Hall device, etc.

key manufacturers in this market include:

Sumitomo Electric

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

China Crystal Tehcnologies

Yunnan Germanium

Grinm Advanced Materials

Shenzhou Crystal

Semi-insulating GaAs Substrate

Semiconducting GaAs Substrate

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Laser

LED

Other Applications