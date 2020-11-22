and China Iris Recognition Access Control System Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2020-2028

The “and China Iris Recognition Access Control System Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the and China Iris Recognition Access Control System niche is presented by the and China Iris Recognition Access Control System report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The and China Iris Recognition Access Control System report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

The principle of Iris Recognition Access Control System is to find out the iris data that matches the collected iris from the iris database, and realize the function of opening the door lock by identifying the identity information. The specific design plan of the system: first collect the iris image, and then perform the iris image preprocessing, where the iris positioning is the image preprocessing, and the iris positioning is the key to the image preprocessing, because it is a prerequisite for effective iris recognition, which is to determine The position of the inner and outer edges in the image; adopt a specific algorithm for coding recognition. At this stage, the key is to extract the features of the iris image to be recognized, and compare and determine the features of the iris in the database according to a certain matching algorithm. Then operate the execution state of the door lock, and finally achieve the purpose of identification.

Iris recognition access control systems can be divided into recognition speeds of less than 1 second and recognition speeds of more than 1 second. They are widely used in residential, education, finance, commerce, hospitals, government, and military fields. At present, major global manufacturers include IDEMIA, Thales Group, CMITech, EyeLock, IrisKing and HOMSH. In 2019, the share of major manufacturers exceed 60%. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years.

The major vendors covered:

IDEMIA

Thales Group

CMITech

EyeLock

IrisKing

SUPER RED

Iris ID

IRISIAN

HOMSH

ANVIZ

Segment by Type, the Iris Recognition Access Control System market is segmented into

Recognition Speed Under 1 Second

Recognition Speed Over 1 Second

Segment by Application, the Iris Recognition Access Control System market is segmented into

Residential

Education

Financial

Business

Hospital

Government

Army

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Iris Recognition Access Control System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Iris Recognition Access Control System market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.