Coated Endotracheal Tube Market 2025 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook

Endotracheal tubes are medical devices used for intubation into the trachea to maintain an open airway and to administer certain drugs. There are used for mechanical ventilation, thus there is risk for microbial invasion into the airways. Therefore, to prevent or reduce the incidence of hospital acquired infection or ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), endotracheal tubes are coated with a drug-releasing coating that releases antimicrobial agents to inhibit bacterial growth and biofilm formation. Coated endotracheal tube includes variety of endotracheal tubes coated with drugs or materials, which offer antimicrobial properties to endotracheal tube. Coatings include heparin, silver, chlorhexidine, rifampicin, and minocycline agents.

Coated endotracheal tubes are advantageous because coatings have a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity in vitro, that reduces bacterial adhesion and restricts the biofilm formation on the tube surface. This in turn blocks the occurrence of type of hospital-associated infection called ventilator-associated pneumonia. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a type of infection that mainly occurs in patients with mechanical ventilation and it is caused due to the growth of microorganism on the surface of air management devices, thereby causing illness. According to the infectious diseases society of America/American thoracic society guidelines, 2016, VAP develops 48ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬72 hours after endotracheal intubation. Moreover, VAP affects 28% of patients who are on mechanical ventilation. Therefore, VAP is an important source of morbidity and mortality in critically ill patients. The mortality rate attributed to VAP is 27% and as high as 43% when the causative agent is antibiotic resistant.

Hence, it is important to prevent VAP infections by replacing the non-coated endotracheal tubes with coated endotracheal tubes. Endotracheal tubes if coated with antibiotic agents such as drugs and silver, will prevent the growth of microorganisms during ventilation. Therefore, increase in incidence of VAP is projected to upsurge the need of coated endotracheal tubes, thus boosting the market growth.

The global Coated Endotracheal Tube market size is projected to reach US$ 2323 million by 2026, from US$ 1723.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

C.R. Bard

Bactiguard Holding AB

Enox Biopharma

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Innovative Surface Technologies

N8 Medical, LLC

Sharklet Technologies

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Teleflex Incorporated

Venner Medical International

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

Market Segment by Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine