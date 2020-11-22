Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves Market Revenue Analysis by 2025

The “Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves niche is presented by the Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Insulating gloves offer personal protection against electrical shocks when working on or near live wires.

The global well-known brands in Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves include Honeywell Safety(20.84%), Ansell(13.67%), GB Industries(1.19%), YOTSUGI CO., LTD.(6.51%), Hubbell Power Systems(5.30%), CATU(0.67%), Stanco Safety Products(0.57%), Protective Industrial Products (PIP)(1.95%), Dipped Products PLC (DPL)(8.55%), Cementex Products(0.12%), Magid Glove & Safety(1.85%), Saf-T-Gard(0.66%), Boddingtons Electrical(0.10%), Secura B.C.(0.45%), Regeltex(1.44%), Derancourt(0.60%) and Others(35.52%).

The application area of Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves include Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Industry, Public Utilities, Communication Industry and Others.

In terms of types, Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves can be divided into Class 00 & Class 0 and Class 1 & Class 2 and etc.

On basis of geography, Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves are manufactured in North & South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Mid East & Africa.

The global Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves market size is projected to reach US$ 215.6 million by 2026, from US$ 173.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Honeywell Safety

Ansell

GB Industries

YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

Hubbell Power Systems

CATU

Stanco Safety Products

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

Cementex Products

Magid Glove & Safety

Saf-T-Gard

Boddingtons Electrical

Secura B.C.

Regeltex

Derancourt

Furthermore, the study assessed major market elements, covering the cost, capacity utilization rate, growth rate, capacity, production, gross, usage, revenue, export, supply, price, market share, gross margin, import, and demand. In addition, the study offers a thorough segmentation of the global Low and Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves on the basis of geography [ Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle & East Africa, and Europe] , technology, end-users, applications, and region.

