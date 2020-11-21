Capsule Endoscopy System to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2020-2027

The “Capsule Endoscopy System Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Capsule Endoscopy System niche is presented by the Capsule Endoscopy System report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Capsule Endoscopy System report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patientÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 141,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States and approximately 49,000 people died in 2011. Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries in 2001. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as CrohnÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market

The global Capsule Endoscopy System market size is projected to reach US$ 452.7 million by 2026, from US$ 279.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Scope and Segment

The global Capsule Endoscopy System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Capsule Endoscopy System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Capsule Endoscope

Workstations and Recorders

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Small Bowel Diseases

Esophageal Diseases

Colonic Diseases

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19. (*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.) Furthermore, the study assessed major market elements, covering the cost, capacity utilization rate, growth rate, capacity, production, gross, usage, revenue, export, supply, price, market share, gross margin, import, and demand. In addition, the study offers a thorough segmentation of the global Capsule Endoscopy System on the basis of geography [ Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle & East Africa, and Europe] , technology, end-users, applications, and region.

