Smart Agriculture Technology Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO

The global Smart Agriculture Technology market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Smart Agriculture Technology market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Smart Agriculture Technology market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Smart Agriculture Technology market, such as John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk, Precision Planting They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Smart Agriculture Technology market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Smart Agriculture Technology market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Smart Agriculture Technology market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Smart Agriculture Technology industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Smart Agriculture Technology market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Smart Agriculture Technology market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Smart Agriculture Technology market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Smart Agriculture Technology market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market by Product: , Automation and Control Systems, Smart Equipment and Machinery, Other Smart Agriculture Technology

Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market by Application: , Soil and Crop Management, Fleet Management, Storage and Irrigation Management, Indoor Farming, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Smart Agriculture Technology market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Agriculture Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Agriculture Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Agriculture Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Agriculture Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Agriculture Technology market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Automation and Control Systems

1.2.3 Smart Equipment and Machinery

1.2.4 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Soil and Crop Management

1.3.3 Fleet Management

1.3.4 Storage and Irrigation Management

1.3.5 Indoor Farming

1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Agriculture Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Agriculture Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Technology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Technology Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Agriculture Technology Revenue 3.4 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture Technology Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Smart Agriculture Technology Area Served 3.6 Key Players Smart Agriculture Technology Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture Technology Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Smart Agriculture Technology Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Agriculture Technology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 John Deere

11.1.1 John Deere Company Details

11.1.2 John Deere Business Overview

11.1.3 John Deere Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.1.4 John Deere Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 John Deere Recent Development 11.2 Raven Industries

11.2.1 Raven Industries Company Details

11.2.2 Raven Industries Business Overview

11.2.3 Raven Industries Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Raven Industries Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Raven Industries Recent Development 11.3 AGCO

11.3.1 AGCO Company Details

11.3.2 AGCO Business Overview

11.3.3 AGCO Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.3.4 AGCO Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 AGCO Recent Development 11.4 Ag Leader Technology

11.4.1 Ag Leader Technology Company Details

11.4.2 Ag Leader Technology Business Overview

11.4.3 Ag Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.4.4 Ag Leader Technology Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development 11.5 DICKEY-john

11.5.1 DICKEY-john Company Details

11.5.2 DICKEY-john Business Overview

11.5.3 DICKEY-john Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.5.4 DICKEY-john Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development 11.6 Auroras

11.6.1 Auroras Company Details

11.6.2 Auroras Business Overview

11.6.3 Auroras Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.6.4 Auroras Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Auroras Recent Development 11.7 Farmers Edge

11.7.1 Farmers Edge Company Details

11.7.2 Farmers Edge Business Overview

11.7.3 Farmers Edge Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.7.4 Farmers Edge Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Farmers Edge Recent Development 11.8 Iteris

11.8.1 Iteris Company Details

11.8.2 Iteris Business Overview

11.8.3 Iteris Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.8.4 Iteris Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Iteris Recent Development 11.9 Trimble

11.9.1 Trimble Company Details

11.9.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.9.3 Trimble Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.9.4 Trimble Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Trimble Recent Development 11.10 PrecisionHawk

11.10.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details

11.10.2 PrecisionHawk Business Overview

11.10.3 PrecisionHawk Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

11.10.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development 11.11 Precision Planting

10.11.1 Precision Planting Company Details

10.11.2 Precision Planting Business Overview

10.11.3 Precision Planting Smart Agriculture Technology Introduction

10.11.4 Precision Planting Revenue in Smart Agriculture Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Precision Planting Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

