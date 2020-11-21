Air Freight & Cargo Market: Trend in 2020|| CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG

The global Air Freight & Cargo market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Air Freight & Cargo market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Air Freight & Cargo market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Air Freight & Cargo market, such as CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co Ltd They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Air Freight & Cargo market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Air Freight & Cargo market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Air Freight & Cargo market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Air Freight & Cargo industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Air Freight & Cargo market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Air Freight & Cargo market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Air Freight & Cargo market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Air Freight & Cargo market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Air Freight & Cargo Market by Product: , Airfreight Shipments, Suite of Airfreight Products Air Freight & Cargo

Global Air Freight & Cargo Market by Application: , Manufacturing, Retail, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Air Freight & Cargo market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Air Freight & Cargo Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Freight & Cargo market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Air Freight & Cargo industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Freight & Cargo market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Freight & Cargo market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Freight & Cargo market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Airfreight Shipments

1.2.3 Suite of Airfreight Products 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Air Freight & Cargo Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Air Freight & Cargo Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Air Freight & Cargo Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Air Freight & Cargo Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Freight & Cargo Revenue 3.4 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Freight & Cargo Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Air Freight & Cargo Area Served 3.6 Key Players Air Freight & Cargo Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Air Freight & Cargo Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Air Freight & Cargo Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Air Freight & Cargo Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Air Freight & Cargo Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Air Freight & Cargo Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Air Freight & Cargo Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Air Freight & Cargo Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Air Freight & Cargo Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc

11.1.1 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Company Details

11.1.2 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Business Overview

11.1.3 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.1.4 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Recent Development 11.2 CEVA Logistics AG

11.2.1 CEVA Logistics AG Company Details

11.2.2 CEVA Logistics AG Business Overview

11.2.3 CEVA Logistics AG Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.2.4 CEVA Logistics AG Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 CEVA Logistics AG Recent Development 11.3 Deutsche Bahn AG

11.3.1 Deutsche Bahn AG Company Details

11.3.2 Deutsche Bahn AG Business Overview

11.3.3 Deutsche Bahn AG Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.3.4 Deutsche Bahn AG Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Deutsche Bahn AG Recent Development 11.4 Deutsche Post AG

11.4.1 Deutsche Post AG Company Details

11.4.2 Deutsche Post AG Business Overview

11.4.3 Deutsche Post AG Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.4.4 Deutsche Post AG Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Deutsche Post AG Recent Development 11.5 DSV AS

11.5.1 DSV AS Company Details

11.5.2 DSV AS Business Overview

11.5.3 DSV AS Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.5.4 DSV AS Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 DSV AS Recent Development 11.6 Expeditors International of Washington Inc

11.6.1 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Company Details

11.6.2 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Business Overview

11.6.3 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.6.4 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Recent Development 11.7 FedEx Corp

11.7.1 FedEx Corp Company Details

11.7.2 FedEx Corp Business Overview

11.7.3 FedEx Corp Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.7.4 FedEx Corp Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 FedEx Corp Recent Development 11.8 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

11.8.1 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Company Details

11.8.2 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Business Overview

11.8.3 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.8.4 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Recent Development 11.9 Nippon Express Co Ltd

11.9.1 Nippon Express Co Ltd Company Details

11.9.2 Nippon Express Co Ltd Business Overview

11.9.3 Nippon Express Co Ltd Air Freight & Cargo Introduction

11.9.4 Nippon Express Co Ltd Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nippon Express Co Ltd Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

