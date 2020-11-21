Driver Alert Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Driver Alert Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 17.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Driver Alert Systems Market include Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi, Denso Corporation, Faurecia, Ford Motor Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Controls Inc, Magna International Inc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Elxsi, Valeo SA, Visteon Corporation and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Growing concern of driver safety due to the increasing number of the accident and adoption of the advanced safety technologies in the automotive industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advent of semi-autonomous vehicles would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Driver alert system is designed to reduce the drowsy or fatigued of the driver to avoid the road accident. Both fatal and non-fatal crashes take place during the night time and early morning hours when the driver is less alert for which driver alert systems are required.

Based on alert, the steering and seat vibration segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is an emerging technology among vehicles, and the penetration of this alert system is expected to increase in super luxury vehicles, as it is an expensive technology as compared to sound alert and other available systems.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high production of vehicles, and rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles in developing countries across the region.

Alerts Covered:

• Sound Alert/ Audible Alarm

• Steering & Seat Vibration

Components Covered:

• Cameras

• Sensors

Types Covered:

• Drowsiness

• Drunk Driving

• Fatigue

Propulsions Covered:

• Diesel

• Electric

• Gasoline

• Hybrid

Vehicles Covered:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Suppliers Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

