The Advantages of Plastering

Throughout history, plaster has been used as a raw material in the construction of a large number of functional and ornamental structures. Over the last few years, however, plaster has enjoyed a truly impressive renaissance as more and more builders choose to go with plaster as one of their primary components.

Why is this the case? It’s because plaster as construction and ornamental material is able to provide a large number of advantages that provide builders with increased versatility in their craft.

Here at Woemmel Plastering, leading experts in Residential, Commercial, and Ornamental, plastering, plastering repair, stucco, and EIFS, we have been serving St. Louis homeowners for over 85 years. So allow us to tell you all of the wonderful advantages that plaster has to offer for your next construction or renovation project.

Durability

One of the most important advantages offered by plaster is how it enhances the durability of your structures. When applied by expert hands, using the proper mixing techniques and proportions, plaster offers a far more durable finish than plain drywall.

Use plaster on your next project and you will end up with a surface that is highly resistant to denting and cracking.

Ease of Installation

Another highly important advantage that plaster has over other materials of similar characteristics, is how easy it is to install.

The procedure of installing a plaster finish is relatively simple, clean, and convenient. For example, very little dust is generated because no sanding is needed, and the whole procedure can be completed in a short amount of time even when multiple layers are required.

If you are worried about creating a mess during construction, plastering will significantly reduce the need to do so.

Fire Retardant

Plaster is a non-combustible material, which means that it can actively work as a fire retardant. Plaster also possesses some very low thermal conductivity, which prevents the spread of heat in fires and contains water that consumes heat energy to evaporate it.

A clear example of the degree of fire protection provided by plaster is that a hollow brick has a Fire Resistance Rating of 180, but when covered by as little as ½ inch of plaster, the rating shoots up to 240.

