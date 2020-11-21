Active Electronic Components – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Active Electronic Components Market is expected to reach $673.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 11.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Active Electronic Components Market include Vishay Intertechnology, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electric, Panasonic, ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Products, Infineon Technologies, Hitachi, Harris, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Everlight Electronics, Diotec Semiconductor, and Analog Devices.

Some of the factors such as rapidly growing demand for consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones and laptops are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, limited Lifetime is hindering the growth of the market.

Electronic component are industry products which are used to affect electrons in an electronic system. These electronic components are divided into different types as active components, passive components and electromechanical components. Active components are the components which produce energy in the form of current or voltage whereas the passive components are the components which store energy in the form of current or voltage.

Based on the product, the semiconductor devices segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the robust adoption of semiconductor devices across several applications including household appliances, mobile phones, Personal Computers (PCs), and network equipment among others. Also, the prevailing trend towards miniaturization and developing energy-efficient systems is having a positive impact on the demand for semiconductor devices and related components.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to presence of leading consumer electronics manufacturers such as BBK electronics, Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and many others. Moreover, the rising demand for industrial automated systems such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and other automated solutions that are designed using various electronic components. Aforementioned factors projected to trigger the market growth in the region.

Products Covered:

• Vacuum Tubes

• Semiconductor Devices

• Display Devices

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

End Users Covered:

• Networking & Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Information Technology and Semiconductor

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

