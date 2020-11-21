Preservative Blends – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Preservative Blends Market is expected to reach $301.68 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Preservative Blends Market include BASF SE, Akema Fine Chemicals, Ashland Inc, Clariant AG, DowDuPont Inc, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Innospec Inc, INOLEX Inc, Lanxess AG, Lonza Group, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Seqens Group, Solvay SA and Thor Personal Care Sas.

Some of the factors such as rising disposable income together with propensity to spend on various cosmetic products and rising prominence of packaged food products due to changing lifestyle are the major factors driving the market growth. However, increasing implementation of stringent government rules and regulation regarding the usage of preservative blends is restraining the market growth.

Preservatives refer to man-made or natural chemicals, which are added to food items in a bid to prevent them from spoilage. Fresh food items are actually preserved everyday by storing food items in freezer of fridge. Meats cooked over burning coal or wood or smoking fish are also considered as preservation methods.

Based on application, the personal care segment is likely to have a huge demand. The accelerating interest of people in personal grooming is influencing the sales of beauty products significantly, which is likely to reflect positively on the demand for preservative blends from this segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising population and the increasing awareness level of consumers regarding personal care and beauty products led the demand for preservative blends in this region.

Products Covered:

• Alcohols

• Formaldehyde Donors

• Halogenated

• Organic Acids

• Parabens

• Salts of Organic Acids

Applications Covered:

• Beauty Care

• Food & Feed

• Home Care

• Personal Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

