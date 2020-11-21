LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

mRNA is a rather versatile technology and offers a number of advantages. mRNA lacks genomic integration and its use results in transient expression of the encoded protein. This favorable safety profile makes mRNA especially attractive for vaccines and gene editing. mRNA is well defined chemically which ensures reproducible manufacturing at high yield, purity and activity. Improvements of lipid nanoparticle formulations as a vehicle for in vivo systemic delivery of mRNA has greatly favored the development of in vivo transfection strategies. mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics is in the development stage and there is no use in the market. The fastest research is Clinical phrase II, such as AGS-004 of Argos Therapeutics, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913 of Sangamo Therapeutics. The major application of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics is for infectious disease, cancer and others. And infectious disease and cancer are the major applications. In terms of application, the market size on infectious disease is the most, with the market share of 73.15% in 2032. In the future several years, global market size market of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics will develop rapidly, with CAGR (2021-2032) about 7%. At present, global expenses concentrate in North America and Europe. There is A Few R & D Company in the world and the market concentration is high. The Top 5 (expenses in mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics) companies are Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics. Market Analysis and Insights: Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market The global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market size is projected to reach US$ 5371.1 million by 2026, from US$ 951.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 33.4% during 2021-2026. Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Scope and Segment mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, In-Cell-Art, eTheRNA, Ethris, Tiba Biotechnology mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Breakdown Data by Type, Infectious Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Breakdown Data by Application, Infectious Disease, Cancer Regional and Country-level Analysis The mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market report are North America and Europe.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026. Market Segment by Product Type: Infectious Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Segment by Application: Infectious Disease, Cancer Regional and Country-level Analysis The mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market report are North America and Europe.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competitive Landscape and mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Infectious Disease Vaccines

1.4.3 Cancer Vaccines

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Infectious Disease

1.3.3 Cancer 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Moderna Therapeutics

11.1.1 Moderna Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Moderna Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Moderna Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Moderna Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.1.5 Moderna Therapeutics Related Developments

11.2 CureVac

11.2.1 CureVac Corporation Information

11.2.2 CureVac Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 CureVac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 CureVac mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.2.5 CureVac Related Developments

11.3 Translate Bio

11.3.1 Translate Bio Corporation Information

11.3.2 Translate Bio Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Translate Bio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Translate Bio mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.3.5 Translate Bio Related Developments

11.4 BioNTech

11.4.1 BioNTech Corporation Information

11.4.2 BioNTech Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BioNTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BioNTech mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.4.5 BioNTech Related Developments

11.5 Sangamo Therapeutics

11.5.1 Sangamo Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sangamo Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sangamo Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sangamo Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.5.5 Sangamo Therapeutics Related Developments

11.6 Argos Therapeutics

11.6.1 Argos Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Argos Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Argos Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Argos Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.6.5 Argos Therapeutics Related Developments

11.7 In-Cell-Art

11.7.1 In-Cell-Art Corporation Information

11.7.2 In-Cell-Art Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 In-Cell-Art Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 In-Cell-Art mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.7.5 In-Cell-Art Related Developments

11.8 eTheRNA

11.8.1 eTheRNA Corporation Information

11.8.2 eTheRNA Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 eTheRNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 eTheRNA mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.8.5 eTheRNA Related Developments

11.9 Ethris

11.9.1 Ethris Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ethris Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Ethris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ethris mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.9.5 Ethris Related Developments

11.10 Tiba Biotechnology

11.10.1 Tiba Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tiba Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Tiba Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tiba Biotechnology mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Products Offered

11.10.5 Tiba Biotechnology Related Developments

12.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Challenges

13.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Value Chain Analysis

14.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

