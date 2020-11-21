LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Mesalamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Mesalamine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mesalamine market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Mesalamine, also known as Mesalamine, or 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA), is a medication used to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It is generally used for mildly to moderately severe disease. It is taken by mouth or rectally. The formulations which are taken by mouth appear to be similarly effective. The industry's leading manufacturers are Syntese A/S, Divis Laboratories, ipca Laboratories and Cambrex Corporation, which accounted for 23.74%, 14.71%, 6.44% and 6.35% of the global revenue share in 2019, respectively. In terms of regions, the revenue share of Europe is the highest, reaching 41.11% in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Mesalamine Market This report focuses on global and China Mesalamine QYR Global and China market. The global Mesalamine market size is projected to reach US$ 183.2 million by 2026, from US$ 151.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. Global Mesalamine Scope and Market Size Mesalamine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mesalamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Type, the Mesalamine market is segmented into, Purity ≥ 97%, Purity ≥ 98%, Purity ≥ 99%, According to the type, Mesalamine whose Purity ≥ 99% accounted for the largest global revenue share with 43.73% in 2019. Segment by Application, the Mesalamine market is segmented into, Mesalazine Tablets, Mesalazine Capsules, Others, Mesalazine Tablets took the largest market share in terms of volume, with 42.15% in 2019. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mesalamine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mesalamine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mesalamine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mesalamine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mesalamine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mesalamine market

