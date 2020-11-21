Market Report Summary

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Diabetic Socks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025,’ the global diabetic socks market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Factors Impacting the Market

The primary factors driving the growth of the global diabetic socks market are increasing prevalence of diabetic neuropathy, government focus on creating awareness on diabetes cure, increasing global healthcare spending, rising demand for diabetic socks due to the increase in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe, and changes in lifestyle that increase the probability of genomic mutations.

However, higher costs associated with diabetic socks and lack of awareness among people are some of the factors that will restrict revenue growth of the diabetic socks market over the forecast period.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Segmental Forecast

The market is segmented based on product type, material type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type the market has been segmented into regular socks and smart socks.

By product type, the regular socks segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of above 4% in terms of value during the forecast period. The regular socks product type segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 192.8 Mn by 2025 end.

On the basis of material type, the diabetic socks market has been segmented as polyester, cotton, nylon, spandex, lycra and others. The others segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of above 5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The others material type segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 96.5 Mn by 2025 end.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global diabetic socks market has been segmented as retail stores, online stores, modern trade, pharmacies, clinics and other healthcare facilities. By distribution channel, the online stores segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of above 6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The online stores segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 61.1 Mn by 2025 end.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global diabetic socks market with maximum value share of the overall market recorded in 2016. The North America diabetic socks market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period to reach a market value of US$ 60.7 Mn by 2025 end.