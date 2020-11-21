Market Report Summary

Market – Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market

Market Value – US$ 1,515.2 Mn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 6.8 % in 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),’ the global Home Infusion Therapy Devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2017–2025. Persistence Market Research delivers key insights and presents a revised forecast of the global Home Infusion Therapy Devices market for an eight year period from 2017 to 2025.

The revision in the market size and forecasts have been carried out taking into account the impact of various macroeconomic indicators and other industry based demand driving factors, as well as the recent developments of key market participants.

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (Animas Corporation)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Smith & Nephew

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Micrel Medical Devices S.A

The global home infusion therapy devices market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value during the forecast period, revised from the previous CAGR of 5.5%, due to factors regarding which PMR offers useful insights in detail in this report.

The Home Infusion Therapy Devices market is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into disposable elastomeric pumps, insulin pumps, PCA pumps, electronic ambulatory pumps and infusion system pumps accessories. Disposable elastomeric pumps have the highest demand, owing to the higher response rate in home infusion therapy.

Based on application the market is segmented as enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy, antibiotic administration and others. Parenteral nutrition segment is slated to record the highest demand, owing to the higher response rate in home infusion therapy.

Based on end user the market is segmented into home care setting and long term care centers. Home care setting is said to hold major market share and register a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value over the forecast period owing to the increasing availability.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the MEA. North America region dominated the global home infusion therapy devices market, which held around 34.7% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to continue to dominate the overall market partly due to higher awareness and entry of key players into the market by launching different products.